Zoo worker’s fingers chopped off

CHENNAI: A temporary worker at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur accidentally chopped off his fingers while cutting bamboo using a machine on Saturday. Sources said the injured man, Rathina Kumar, was employed as a temporary snake supervisor at the zoo after a full-time employee retired recently.

On Saturday, Kumar was cutting some bamboo sticks for putting up fences when his fingers got stuck in the machine. He is recovering at a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, the zoo authorities and the Otteri police have commenced inquiries into the incident.