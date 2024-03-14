Chennai: Cop suspended for slapping man publicly

CHENNAI: A head constable attached to Sembium Police Station was suspended on Tuesday on charges of slapping and handcuffing an auto driver in public. Arun Kumar (24), the victim, is a second-year government college student and a part-time auto driver. He is also the secretary of the All Indian Students Association.

According to the police, head constable Annamalai was posted in a special crime team. The incident happened on Monday night when Arun, while driving a customer to Perambur, rammed into another auto near Perambur Paper Mills Road. This led to an argument and Arun allegedly took the other driver’s key and tried to take his purse.

“Annamalai, who was in plain clothes, saw the commotion and tried to intervene. Arun argued and verbally abused him. In a fit of rage, Annamalai slapped Arun. In the meantime, a patrol vehicle came to the spot and tried to pacify the situation. Annamalai then handcuffed Arun and sent him to Sembium police station in the patrol vehicle,” police said.

Following this, Arun’s friends staged a protest on Tuesday. Arun lodged a complaint against Annamalai. Later, based on the order of Pulianthope DCP I Eswaran, Annamalai was placed under suspension.