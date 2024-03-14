Loading awkwardness

CHENNAI: As a child, when faced with a relative cooing about a fluffy frock or a family friend asking to capture my face on camera, I would hide behind our heavy beige curtains. This floor-length fabric ensured a safe escape from acknowledging any praise or compliment. Over the years, I might have outgrown this curtain but discreetly found a hiding spot in self-depreciating humour or comments, a lengthy explanation or a series of crying cat memes. Twenty five years of being used to finding an invisible curtain in social situations, I almost forgot that I don’t need to take praises with a pinch or a mound of salt. A friend once quipped I could never physically say thank you and the day I did, the world would turn upside down.

Apparently, I’m not alone with my repertoire of deflective strategies. CE spoke to around 15 young professionals across streams about compliments, all admitting they struggle when receiving praise, appreciation, or validation. For Lisa Anthony, a Kochi-based journalist, excuses and weird faces are her go-to reaction when complimented. “Every time someone tells me I look good in a certain attire, I have this tendency to tell them that it belongs to my sister. That way, I escape the need to say thanks because the ball wouldn’t be in my court anymore. I generally feel good when someone tells me something good but I feel uncomfortable at the same time. Maybe because I think the person could be bluffing,” she says.

Meanwhile, asked about bad responses to compliments, Chennai-based Mohan, once sent a thumbs-up message to a friend who thanked him for helping her through a tough time. “It was a time when I was not used to personal compliments from friends and close circle. It was the worst way to respond to an emotional message. Vinay BS, an assistant professor, was told by a student he didn’t accept compliments. “When they tell me they like my classes, I used to tell them, ‘You need not butter me, you will only slip and fall’. But I felt it was real and would feel super happy.”

Flattery at its finest

In 2001, Hans Poortvliet initiated the concept of National Compliment Day on March 1 in the Netherlands. This day of ‘spreading positivity’ grew into a worldwide phenomenon in 2019. According to a press release, “World Compliment Day simply addresses the basic human need for recognition and appreciation. Nobody wins commercially, but everybody wins emotionally. And therein lies its power.” But, beyond this, Poortvliet didn’t seem to account for people like us struggling against the face of flattery.

The question of why we struggle to respond positively takes us back to the patriarchal systems, offshoots of imposter syndrome, and awkwardness. Echoing this thought, assistant manager - Content Development at ixamBee Savithri S Iyer says, “I don’t take compliments well because I have low self-esteem. I tend to blush and flounder and say something ridiculous that tends to put people off altogether. I am working on boosting my self-esteem but it’s a work in progress.”