Loading awkwardness

CHENNAI: As a child, when faced with a relative cooing about a fluffy frock or a family friend asking to capture my face on camera, I would hide behind our heavy beige curtains. This floor-length fabric ensured a safe escape from acknowledging any praise or compliment. Over the years, I might have outgrown this curtain but discreetly found a hiding spot in self-depreciating humour or comments, a lengthy explanation or a series of crying cat memes. Twenty five years of being used to finding an invisible curtain in social situations, I almost forgot that I don’t need to take praises with a pinch or a mound of salt. A friend once quipped I could never physically say thank you and the day I did, the world would turn upside down.
Apparently, I’m not alone with my repertoire of deflective strategies. CE spoke to around 15 young professionals across streams about compliments, all admitting they struggle when receiving praise, appreciation, or validation. For Lisa Anthony, a Kochi-based journalist, excuses and weird faces are her go-to reaction when complimented. “Every time someone tells me I look good in a certain attire, I have this tendency to tell them that it belongs to my sister. That way, I escape the need to say thanks because the ball wouldn’t be in my court anymore. I generally feel good when someone tells me something good but I feel uncomfortable at the same time. Maybe because I think the person could be bluffing,” she says.
Meanwhile, asked about bad responses to compliments, Chennai-based Mohan, once sent a thumbs-up message to a friend who thanked him for helping her through a tough time. “It was a time when I was not used to personal compliments from friends and close circle. It was the worst way to respond to an emotional message. Vinay BS, an assistant professor, was told by a student he didn’t accept compliments. “When they tell me they like my classes, I used to tell them, ‘You need not butter me, you will only slip and fall’. But I felt it was real and would feel super happy.”
Flattery at its finest
In 2001, Hans Poortvliet initiated the concept of National Compliment Day on March 1 in the Netherlands. This day of ‘spreading positivity’ grew into a worldwide phenomenon in 2019. According to a press release, “World Compliment Day simply addresses the basic human need for recognition and appreciation. Nobody wins commercially, but everybody wins emotionally. And therein lies its power.” But, beyond this, Poortvliet didn’t seem to account for people like us struggling against the face of flattery.
The question of why we struggle to respond positively takes us back to the patriarchal systems, offshoots of imposter syndrome, and awkwardness. Echoing this thought, assistant manager - Content Development at ixamBee Savithri S Iyer says, “I don’t take compliments well because I have low self-esteem. I tend to blush and flounder and say something ridiculous that tends to put people off altogether. I am working on boosting my self-esteem but it’s a work in progress.”
Consultant psychologist Eliza Dion Vayalil chalks up this behaviour to false modesty and low self-esteem. “They haven’t gotten many compliments before, not common in their family or social circle. Anybody who have been shamed or teased or bullied in childhood would behave like this. Women are held to beauty standards more than men, and girls might experience lot more shaming,” she says. Critical parents, being judged, and harsh teachers contribute to this. Lisa points out, “Most of us have been taught that being humble equals masking our happiness when complimented.”
Often, compliments aren’t merely reflective of praise or validation; women navigate the world of thinly-veiled insults, back-handed, patronising, condescending and uncomfortable compliments or sandwiched compliments. Ammu Ghosh, a student, says, “People say I look pretty when I’ve lost a few pounds. I usually lose weight because of stress and so basically they are complimenting me for going through a really bad phase and coming out alive.” For instance, women also deal with uncomfortable or lewd compliments from the opposite gender. Take the case of Jayapriyanka J who has received awed reactions from men because she knows how the F5 key on the computer works or Senalda Ronald who faced a barrage of surprised ‘you’re not like other girls’ compliments.
According to Senalda, an editorial assistant, “Now, I’ve come to a place where I can accept a compliment but it took 25 years to get there. When I was younger, I felt like I wasn’t allowed to feel that good about myself in many ways for whatever reasons that were traumatic. Growing out of it was a conscious exercise. I would have to tell myself thank you and not be self-deprecating when I get a compliment and not hurt myself to justify it. At first, it felt strange to say thank you, but it became okay after a while. I guess it’s a hard process and it feels good to just say thank you.”
Most of us feel warm and seen when receiving genuine compliments. We acknowledge the importance of assurance and validation as confidence boosters, despite the uneasiness to accept that we are loved and worthy of praises. In our attempt to leave behind our huge beige curtains, the repertoire of responses must be left behind for what my friend calls the non-Stranger Things ‘upside-down’ world.