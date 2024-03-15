CM Stalin sanctions Rs 4,778 crore for Adyar river revamp, work to be over in 30 months

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin approved funds amounting to Rs 4,778.26 crore for the rejuvenation of the Adyar River. This initiative, conducted under the hybrid annuity model, aims to enhance the ecological and aesthetic aspects of the river.

According to a release, the state government’s Singara Chennai project encompasses the restoration of key waterbodies in the city, including the Adyar, Cooum, Buckingham Canal and Kosasthalaiyar.

The initial phase of the project focuses on the restoration and beautification of the 44-kilometer-long Adyar River, spearheaded by the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT). Estimated at approximately Rs 1,500 crore, this phase aims to ensure the sustainable development of the river.

CRRT has submitted a comprehensive feasibility report, emphasising crucial aspects such as water conservation, efficient water management, and strengthening of river embankments.

The project, slated for completion within 30 months, includes provisions for maintaining the river for 15 years. The state government granted principal approval for the project on July 10, 2023.

To oversee the implementation of these initiatives, the government has established the Chennai Rivers Transformation Company Limited (CRTCL).

Tendering processes were initiated by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board in August 2023, culminating in the selection of a qualified bidder.

Key features of the Adyar restoration project include the installation of a 70-km sewage pipeline along the riverbanks, construction of 14 sewage treatment plants with a total capacity of 110 MLD, and the development of four parks to enhance green spaces along the river.