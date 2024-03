CHENNAI: The Ambedkar Reading Circle, Chennai chapter conducted its third meeting on March 10 at the Anna Nagar Tower Park. Around 20 people from other districts and states participated in a discussion about Dr BR Ambedkar’s last speech to the Constituent Assembly. It highlighted the aspect of working towards democracy. Set in public spaces, the ARC aims to take forward the teachings of Babasaheb Ambedkar and the works of other anti-caste writers to the current generation. “Chennai is a cosmopolitan city with diverse people from around the country who have come here to study and work.

The primary target of the study circle is youngsters and it aims to raise awareness about current political and social knowledge,” says Joy Andrew, organiser of the city chapter.

The ARC gathers every two weeks and will conduct an event on Ambedkar’s Birth Anniversary (April 14).

Follow the group on social media: @arc.chennai