Farm fresh graduates

Seeds of transformation

In the 11.2 acres of land, the children also learn the existence of various flora and fauna, how to milk a cow, walk cattle, collect cow dung, make compost pits, effective waste management, climate change adaptation, and the role of a lake in agro, for which they visit the Uthiramerur lake. Furthermore, the students indulge in village panchayat activities, understand the prevailing social issues there and get involved in the functioning of nearby small-scale industries. Vijayalakshmi says, “It is a holistic programme. We take them to appalam industries and they try their hands working and learning there.”

In a press release shared with CE, participatory students shared their experiences on the farm. Lakshan, a student, shares, “Each visit, we traded textbooks for the wisdom of the soil, and my lessons are sung by the rustling leaves and the hum of nature’s orchestra.” Zayd, another student, explains how his perspectives changed. “I once asked a friend of mine where is rice cultivated and he said ‘At the Supermarket’. We laughed over it then, only to realise the hard work and dedication it takes for us to have rice from the soil to the table.”

Looking at the impact and the importance, the team of Sprouts and Sempulam are taking one step forward to introduce farming to the children of grades three to five through exposure visits. Additionally, they are working on connecting subjects to agriculture. “With Maths, the students can learn yield parameters — plant height, the average length of the root, leaf length, number of leaves, etc. In Economics, they learn the profit and loss margins and ratio. Like this, we have to link so that everybody knows what goes into farming,” notes Vijayalakshmi. She adds that a new trend is coming up where more school children are paying exposure visits to farms but it has to be made systematic.

As the kids graduate, a new set of students are getting prepared to explore the world of crops and harvesting while the teachers curate the syllabus.