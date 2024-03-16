Farm fresh graduates

CHENNAI: Dr Maria Montessori, an Italian physician and educator, believed in connecting the soil with early adolescence. She used the term ‘Erdkinder’ which means the children of the Earth, to describe the children of this particular age group. Following this vision, the students of Sprouts Montessori High School graduate with SOIL certification, a farming programme, every year in March.
“She (Maria Montessori) thought it was important to train a young person to be capable, resourceful, independent, equipped with the knowledge and critical thinking skills needed to interact with the world. Connecting to the earth would instil, nourish, and promote essential life skills in youngsters and strike a balance between personal and human labour,” says Smita Vishweshwar, founder and director of the school, who is on a mission to make agriculture a part of their curriculum.
Wearing their blue ID cards, blue track pants and t-shirts, earlier this month, the children of classes six and seven, as part of their two-year transformative journey of practical farming skills, appreciation for sustainability and environmental supervision, collected their certificate of graduation. “A lot of thought was put into the programme, in bringing soil to the people. It has taught us that if you have the desire and will to share knowledge, then everything is possible to achieve,” says Smita.
Farmers in training
This certified programme is a joint effort by Sprouts Montessori High School and Sempulam Sustainable Solutions. Smita says, “India is an agricultural country and farming is very important. In this course, the students learn to be grounded and show empathy not only for fellow beings but for every living creature.”
Sharing the importance of the project, Vijayalakshmi K, director of Sempulam, who is working towards making farming easy and accessible to the students living in the city, says, “The value of a farmer is understood poorly. Most parents want their children to be lawyers, engineers and doctors but never farmers. Agricultural yields are important for everybody, it is not only beneficial for farmers but every profession is at an advantage.”
She explains how the initiative has evolved since its inception. Started in 2017 as a day-long theory class, during Covid, the classes were conducted online with “simple exercises” in the backyard of the students’ homes. In 2024, around 80 per cent of the classes are practical sessions. The students have 20 days of hands-on training at an experimental farm, an initiative by the Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems. Located close to Vedanthangal, the children have 10 on-field training sessions for two days a month.
Between June and March, in this charted-out programme, the school students undergo coaching in cultivating paddy, flowers, vegetables and medicinal plants such as aadathoda leaves and karpooravalli. Here, one crop is chosen and all its operations — cleaning the seeds, sowing, watering, pest control, harvesting, selling and finally cooking them at the farm and consuming — are followed.
Seeds of transformation
In the 11.2 acres of land, the children also learn the existence of various flora and fauna, how to milk a cow, walk cattle, collect cow dung, make compost pits, effective waste management, climate change adaptation, and the role of a lake in agro, for which they visit the Uthiramerur lake. Furthermore, the students indulge in village panchayat activities, understand the prevailing social issues there and get involved in the functioning of nearby small-scale industries. Vijayalakshmi says, “It is a holistic programme. We take them to appalam industries and they try their hands working and learning there.”
In a press release shared with CE, participatory students shared their experiences on the farm. Lakshan, a student, shares, “Each visit, we traded textbooks for the wisdom of the soil, and my lessons are sung by the rustling leaves and the hum of nature’s orchestra.” Zayd, another student, explains how his perspectives changed. “I once asked a friend of mine where is rice cultivated and he said ‘At the Supermarket’. We laughed over it then, only to realise the hard work and dedication it takes for us to have rice from the soil to the table.”
Looking at the impact and the importance, the team of Sprouts and Sempulam are taking one step forward to introduce farming to the children of grades three to five through exposure visits. Additionally, they are working on connecting subjects to agriculture. “With Maths, the students can learn yield parameters — plant height, the average length of the root, leaf length, number of leaves, etc. In Economics, they learn the profit and loss margins and ratio. Like this, we have to link so that everybody knows what goes into farming,” notes Vijayalakshmi. She adds that a new trend is coming up where more school children are paying exposure visits to farms but it has to be made systematic.
As the kids graduate, a new set of students are getting prepared to explore the world of crops and harvesting while the teachers curate the syllabus.