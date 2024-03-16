Two dead after bikes collide head-on near Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: Two persons died and three others sustained injuries when two motorcycles collided head-on near Chengalpattu on Thursday night.

“On Thursday night, Nandagopal (40), a painter, was returning home on a motorbike with Thanikachalam (32) riding pillion.

When they were at Anna Nagar, their bike collided head on with another two-wheeler on which three college students were riding triples. All five of them were thrown to the ground” a police officer said.

While Nandagopal and Sathish (21), a law student, died on the spot, Thanikachalam, Sai Krishnan (21) and Gokul (21) were shifted to a hospital. Chengalpattu Town police have filed a case.