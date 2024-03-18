Chennai: School bus cleaner sexually harassing minor, arrested

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old cleaner of a private school bus was arrested under the POCSO Act on Saturday for allegedly sexually harassing a nine-year-old girl. Poonamallee police identified the suspect as Gnanasekar of Nazarathpet. “The victim used take the bus, in which Gnanasekar worked, to school everyday. On Saturday, she told her parents that the bus cleaner had sexually harassed her in the past few days,” police said.

Based on the parents’ complaint, the police registered a case under the POCSO Act and arrested Gnanasekar. He was remanded in judicial custody. “We suspect that Gnanasekar had sexually harassed other girls too. However, we have only received one complaint,” a police officer said.