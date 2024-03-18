Cooking up frugal feasts

Rahel, a poet and mental health educator, shares, “My parents were very keen on their expenses as they struggled for a while to make ends meet. Even when things got better financially, I saw them continue the discipline — checking bills, doing a monthly expense chart, going to different parts of the city to source different pulses and grains depending on where it would be cheaper without grumbling, planning on which occasions to spend more on and when to make budget meals, etc.” Taking a page off her parents’ diary, Nithya, a city-based journalist, says, “My parents tend to go to Saturday market every week to get provisions and vegetables for the following week. I follow the same and buy vegetables every Sunday.”

Allocating a budget for it can be complicated, but necessary. Rahel says that she doesn’t believe in allocating a budget for food as we mostly earn to feed ourselves and our loved ones. She says, “I ensure I don’t spend more than Rs 2,000 a month for food that I order.” While Nithya spares Rs 3,500 for food, Sri Loganathan shares that he keeps track of expenses at least mid-month.

Getting into the groove

The reluctance to compromise on food and the struggles of living alone or managing food expenses have also inspired youngsters to try out new recipes and stick to new diets. Rahel says, “The biggest difficulty was identifying shops in the neighbourhood. Energy management is key when living alone. Over time, I have had to figure out smaller things — how to store some food differently, what are the cheaper items that I can make meals out of especially for a month-end budget tightness, etc.” She adds that a skill that took a lot of time to pick up was learning to shop and cook meals for one person. They say, “It is crazy to balance bills, work, hobbies, personal life, mental health, and cooking. On most days, one of these things gets compromised. Quick meals and meal preps have allowed me to focus on work and other parts of life. It’s mostly about sustenance.”

PR executive Swachchatoya’s difficulty was managing time while cooking. “I used to often underestimate and think it’s just going to take 10-15 minutes to cook a dish whereas it used to take up around 30 minutes of my time and I would be so tired by then. With time, I have become more competent and my estimation has also become better. I can now multitask while something is being cooked without wasting my time.”

Cravings for home food also affect the variations in budget. Nithya shares, “I have a habit of going to Nandini Sweets near T Nagar depot where I order dosa and kadala curry whenever I miss home. As I am from Theni, I am fond of Nandi as it serves authentic South Tamil Nadu delicacies.” Carrying a bit of home to the city, Sri Loganathan often buys items like pickles, podi, ginger-garlic paste, and chutneys, so that he doesn’t miss home food.

Local stores are preferred by many as most of the items are overpriced on online platforms. But Swachchatoya says, “As a young working adult, it gets too hectic for me to go to the local stores after work to get the groceries. Often I tend to forget some of the things I was supposed to buy. Whereas while ordering online we also get offers on bulk purchases. The vegetables and fruits are very fresh as well, so I don’t have to take the extra effort of picking five good tomatoes from a bunch of five kg tomatoes.” Unlike Swachchatoya Rahel prefers local stores. “I need to touch, feel, and see the quality of the products before I get them. But when I’m extremely tired, I use Instamart.”

Trial and errors

The realisation to eat properly and manage a diet comes from a lot of trial and error. But the common consensus on cutting down expenses is cooking at home. “Initially I used to cook three times a day. Now it’s all one-time cooking for all three meals,” Sri Loganathan shares. While he seems to have cracked the code, Rahel says that having to eat the same meal thrice because you live alone is quite funny. On the other hand, Dinesh sticks to the routine of waking up at noon so that he can save one meal’s expense.

Finding ways to save money, these youngsters have come up with easier — sometimes unhealthy — options too. Sri Loganathan believes sneaking into a random marriage hall is a good option while Adalene mentions that fasting throughout the day, and sipping ORS when needed to stay hydrated is the last resort. Necessity made Sneha learn to cook dishes like sambhar and pasta in a kettle! While upma, soya curry, wheat noodles, sandwiches, and bread omelets are part of Sneha’s diet, Nithya’s go-to option is nenthrapazham. Nithya says, “They are very cheap and filling. Milk, Marie Gold biscuits, and boiled eggs also make it to the list.” Swachchatoya collects all the ketchup packets that come with food that she orders at home and uses them as a substitute for tomatoes.

Cooking is no longer a gendered chore. With people moving away from homes, it has become a skill everyone has to possess. But organising expenses comes with time. Nobody has it all, but most of them affirm that the tricks and tips keep them going. “Identify the general market rate for the items. Rice, pulses, vegetables, and fruits can be procured for cheaper rates in mandis. Earlier, I spent a lot of money on Swiggy which disallowed me from spending on other things like travel. One protein-based food, one or two veggies, and one fruit is a daily plan. Rice+gravy and one-pot meals are a saving grace. I remind myself that it’s okay to slip on my meal plans once or twice a week. Days are unpredictable when you’re living alone and so is mental/physical health. It’s okay to have cravings, it’s okay to not want to be healthy once in a while, it’s okay to ask for support in cooking,” winds up Rahel.