Driven to do well in the British GT championship

For the Mechatronics student at VIT Chennai, confidence stems from the fact that he has prepared well and is in the right mind space for the gruelling series. “I’ve spent a lot of time in my racing simulator driving the circuits in the UK for my British GT preparation. As for my fitness preparation, I have joined hands with Primal Patterns in Chennai owned by Basu Shankar. The dream is to win the British GT championship. It would mean a lot to me as this would be my first international full season,” he said from the UK.

Race Lab team’s collaboration with this 2022 Indian National champion in Formula showed promise during the GT Cup Snetterton Finale last year and thus he is eager to tackle the fiercely competitive British GT series together.

“Being able to proudly represent the Indian flag on the grid adds an extra layer of significance to this journey. It’s an honour and a source of immense pride, and I am eager to showcase the strength and spirit of Indian motorsport on the international stage,” said Sanjay whose role model is Ayrton Senna.

Sanjay has made steady progress in the sport. He started karting at the age of 13 in UAE and moved to cars in 2018. Became the MRF 2000 Indian National Champion. He is currently managed by Pinnacle Sports and is also a part of NK Racing Academy started by India’s first Formula 1 driver, Narain Karthikeyan. Sanjay made his motorsports debut in 2015 and became the Rotax Senior Max UAE vice-champion in 2018. He made the switch to formula cars the same year and raced in the LGB Formula 1300 and MRF 1600 championships. All along, he notched up many podiums dished out many fastest laps, and won the Formula 2000 Indian title in 2022.

“I am incredibly proud to be part of a team that includes Sai Sanjay, with whom we have already shared fantastic results, and to continue with our driver coach Jon Lancaster,” said Callum.

During his karting days, Sanjay raced in Austria and Kerpen, Germany. After he moved into cars, he has raced at Snetterton, UK. In the British GT series 2024, following the first round at Oulton Park till April 1, the championship moves to Silverstone 500 from April 26 to 28, Donington Park on May 25 to 26, and then the drivers move to Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium from June 22 to 23.

After another round in Snetterton from July 12 to 14, they are scheduled to revisit Donington Park from September 7 to 8 before concluding the season finale at the renowned Brands Hatch on September 28 and 29.