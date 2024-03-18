Man dies cleaning septic tank at Tambaram

CHENNAI: A 52-year-old man, who was employed to clean the septic tank of an apartment complex at Nedungundram near Tambaram, died on Saturday after he inhaled poisonous gases from the tank.

According to the Vandalur-Otteri Police the deceased man, Devaraj, did not enter the tank, but used a suction pump to bring the waste out.

“However, when the pump, which was placed inside the tank, stopped working, he peeped inside and accidentally inhaled the fumes. He immediately lost consciousness and fell inside the tank. Some people who were present at the spot took him to a government hospital, but the doctors declared him brought dead,” police added.

Upon information, the police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. A case was registered under section 304 (A) IPC and further inquiry is underway.

Devaraj ran a company that was engaged in cleaning septic tanks using suction pumps. The apartment complex where the incident took place, employed his firm frequently for septic tank cleaning purposes.

“As of now, we have not booked anybody. It doesn’t seem like anyone asked Devaraj to enter into the tank and check the pump stopped working. If we ascertain that he peeped inside on his own accord, the case would be altered to section 174 of CrPC,” the police added.