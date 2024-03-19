Deciphering dialects and dreams

CHENNAI: In 1978, poet and writer Maya Angelou wrote she would rise beyond “the huts of history’s shame” and a pain-rooted past like a swelling black ocean. This image finds itself in a nine-stanza poem, punctuated by a measured declaration of a title: ‘Still I Rise’. This verse soon became the centre of a UNCF (United Negro College Fund) campaign in 1994, embedded itself in textbooks and the imaginations of African American and oppressed communities across the world.

Years later, in the south Indian city of Chennai, Angelou’s words are reiterated and find new purpose in Tamil, translated by Kalachuvadu Publications. Bookended by Black History Month and Women’s History Month, the Tamil-language version of the writer’s poetry collection ‘Still I Rise’ and memoir ‘I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings’ was released, at the US Consulate General Chennai.

Inside the consulate’s brightly-lit auditorium, the Tamil audience delves into Angelou’s universe of Arkansas, encounters her family and finds parallels in discrimination. This marks the “coming together of three continents — Africa, America, and Asia, across five or more oceans on the beautiful vessel, the language of Tamil,” says former West Bengal governor and chief guest Gopalkrishna Gandhi.

Every project starts with an idea and this idea of translating Maya Angelou was floated by writer Salma, explains Kannan Sundaram, managing director of Kalachuvadu Publication. In a pre-Internet era, author Salma recalls chancing upon Angelou’s short stories and words in Tamil magazines. “Her writing resonated with me. Once Google arrived, I searched online and found the same four to five stories there, I was interested but these stories and poems didn’t reach the Tamil audience. Why shouldn’t it be translated, I thought. I was dreaming of this day and it has come.” This labour of love, and dream resulted from years of hard work and collaboration between the US Consulate General Chennai’s Public Diplomacy and publishers.

World of words

In, ‘I Know Why A Caged Bird Sings’, Angelou says, “Words mean more than what is set down on paper. It takes the human voice to infuse them with shades of deeper meaning.” As Bernard Chandra — translator of the memoir — tweaked and re-worked these words to suit the Tamil dialect, one could imagine him revisiting and finding reassurance in these words. “I went through the book and was overwhelmed by passion and emotions. This carried me through the translation work. I stand tall because I have embraced a tall person,” he says.

If artist Leonardo Da Vinci was considered a complete man, Angelou is a complete phenomenal woman, notes R Sivakumar, translator of ‘Still I Rise’. Speaking about his journey translating the 32-poem collection, he says, “Translating Angelou was rewarding. Her brother Bailey called her Maya fondly, it meant ‘my’ or ‘my sister’. It is quite intimate to an Indian, it means illusion but does not stop there, it is beauty, power, and magic.”

“A poem is meant to be read, but also recited and appreciated,” points out Gopalkrishna. Reciting the lines from a song, ‘Were you there when they crucified my Lord?/Well, were you there when the stone was rolled away?’, he introduces the audience to a melody, written by a slave in the American colonies and passed down through generations. “This has to be seen as a metaphor, not just about Jesus but about the deliberate and cynical pain inflicted by the tyrannical on the weak; the weak in the sense of being able to rebuff the strong, not in spirit. The resurrection is the sign the weak are not weak…We must remember there are many like Maya Angelou, who see like her, compose prose and verse like her and await expression and opportunity.”

Tribute to the writer

Angelou’s work is intersectional and dabbles with gender, class, and racism and inspired a generation of literature students, theatre artiste A Mangai points out. Paying a tribute to the writer, theatre group Marappachi brings to life Angelou’s life and words in a short Tamil play, focusing on poems including ‘For Old Black Men’ and ‘When I Think About Myself’. The six-member cast of students aptly ends their play with a resounding: “I’m a woman. Phenomenally. Phenomenal woman, That’s me.”

State’s Bureau of South and Central Asia Office of Press and Public Diplomacy Deputy Director Anne Seshadri, US Embassy New Delhi Minister-Counselor for Public Diplomacy Gloria Berbena, US Consulate General Chennai’s Public Engagement Officer Scott Hartmann, US Consulate General Chennai’s Spokesperson Samantha Jackson, also participated in the event.

The translated books will be available for patrons to borrow from Chennai’s American Center.