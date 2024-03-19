DMK panchayat president, driver arrested for murder of party cadre

CHENNAI: Vandalur panchayat president Muthamizhselvi (50), belonging to the DMK, and her driver Durairaj (40) were arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of DMK functionary Aramudhan near Vandalur on February 29. A total of nine persons surrendered in this connection at Sathyamangalam and Srivilliputhur courts on March 1 and March 2. A case has been registered and inquiry is on.

According to the Vandalur-Otteri police, Muthamizhselvi and Durairaj were nabbed from the house of the woman’s relative near Vandalur. A senior police officer said, “Inquiry is under way, and we are yet to ascertain the motive of Aramudhan’s murder.”

It may be noted that a gang had hurled petrol bombs at Muthamizhselvi’s husband Vijayaraj and hacked him to death in 2016. The police are investigating whether Aramudhan was killed in retaliation for this murder.

On February 29, Aramudhan was going in a car to oversee the construction of a bus stand on Vandalur-Walajabad Road which was to be inaugurated on March 1. Around 7 pm, five men riding three bikes surrounded the car near Walajabad bridge and hurled petrol bombs at the vehicle. Aramudhan tried to get down and flee but the gang hacked him and fled.

Passersby rushed him to a nearby private hospital and was then sent to Chromepet Government Hospital where doctors declared him dead. The Otteri police sent the body for postmortem. Aramudhan was the deputy chairman of Kattankulathur Panchayat union and DMK’s secretary of Kattankulathur union (north).