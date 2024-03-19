When grandparents turned fashionistas

CHENNAI: Dressed in the traditional outfits of each state of the country, the residents of Anandam Old Age Home and the students of the Special School celebrated their 21st Annual Day, Ananda Bharatham, at Sri Kuchalambal Kalyana Mahal, Chetpet, on Sunday. The chief guest of the programme was Mahesh Kumar Bajaj, executive director of Indian Bank, and the guests of honour were Dr P Balaji, dean of Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sridhar Vaitheswaran, assistant director and consultant psychiatrist at Schizophrenia Research Foundation (SCARF) India, and Sheeba Lourdhes, chairman of United Samaritans India.

After practising for 20 days, all the thathas, paatis and the kids from the foundation dressed up in regional outfits not only to walk on the stage but also perform the traditional dance. “To be standing there and knowing so many people watching me, made me nervous. But I managed somehow,” shares Prabhakar representing Andhra Pradesh. Seetha, another resident, representing Kerala says, “I was tensed too, but when everybody started encouraging, it built my confidence and everything seemed easy.”

The enthusiastic audience did not fail to participate in the event. As the models of Tamil Nadu walked back, they erupted in a chorus of ‘once again’. The residents walked the stage twice with smiles from ear to ear, spreading their contagious energy. As the song ‘Gummi adi penne’ played on the speakers, people formed small circles and perform along with them. To show their excitement, some clapped, some whistled and some even sang the song.

Every person walking the ramp had a story to tell. A story of their struggles to make ends meet. Narrating one of the incidents, Bhageerathy Ramamoorthy, managing trustee shares, “When we were rehearsing, one of the ammas held my hand and said ‘we were left to rust as dust, but you took us in and gave us a reason to smile during our last days’ and looking at them enjoying and dancing today on stage gave me immense happiness.”

“The hard work of the residents paid off today as we see people smiling and crying. In their last days, they were given the opportunity to spread joy and happiness,” said Mahesh Kumar Bajaj, while Sheeba Lourdhes extended her support to the organisation. “I did not know much about the home before coming here. Coming here and watching them walk with full enthusiasm and energy changed my mind and I want to associate with them in every way possible,” she said.

To sum up the happenings of the evening in the words of Nandhini, a makeup artist, “Maja! It was a one-of-a-kind experience and it made me happy.”