It’s A Yellove Story

CHENNAI : A month ago, Chennai Super Kings turned to two familiar faces and a recent chartbuster to get the fans excited ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). CSK’s social media team called it ‘A gift for the fans’. The Instagram reel was a reenactment of a scene from Leo, the Vijay starrer. In it, a sledgehammer is used to smash the outer layer of a framed photo.
Once it breaks, it shows MS Dhoni (in the film, it is Vijay). As Dhoni’s face becomes visible, Anirudh Ravichander’s ‘he’s a freakin’ badass’ starts playing. It’s one of the most watched reels ever put out by an IPL side: at the time of writing, 45mn+ views, 3.9mn likes, 83.8k comments and 1.4mn DMs.
Nothing explains the transformation this Bihar-born, Uttarakhand-bred, Jharkhand-based player has had on the Tamil psyche than this 89-second clip. When he first wore Chennai’s now ubiquitous yellow in 2008, he was a man of promise. Sixteen years later, he’s a full-length feature film.
Loud. Massy. Pompous. Over the top. Just like how the city likes its heroes (the irony is Dhoni, inarguably, is none of those).
****
History can be a funny beast. The year 2008 seems like a long time ago. In reality, the rhythms of today were familiar back then. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was the ruling party. Vijay, Rajinikanth, and Kamal Hassan had movies. An AR Rahman song became an unofficial anthem for months on end.
But the people of Chennai may have been excused for belting out Bob Dylan’s ‘Times They Are A-Changin’. A new sporting team had taken centre stage. During the jersey launch of the new franchise, the newly acquired $1.5 million signing was the primary attractions at the Chennai Trade Centre.
As the night’s festivities approached the end, the compere handed over the mic to Dhoni. “By the end of your time here,” he had said, “you would be talking in Tamil to the fans.” Dhoni replied: “Don’t know about that, but I will try to win you trophies.” Since the wicket-keeper has always loved playing to the gallery, he added: “romba nandri (thank you).”
He has delivered on the winning trophies front — five (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023) IPL titles and two Champions League T20s (2010 and 2014). He may still not speak much Tamil but the people of this state, once they decide they are in love, stop at nothing to make their affection known. Rajinikanth is a living, breathing example of that.
Dhoni, though, has transcended even what Rajinikanth managed to do. When it’s about fandom, this state of over 7.2 crore deal in binaries. Starting with politicians (M Karunanidhi or J Jayalalithaa) to three generations of film stars (Sivaji Ganesan or MG Ramachandran, Rajinikanth or Kamal Haasan and Vijay or Ajith) to musicians (Ilaiyaraaja or Rahman), there has always been an alternative.
Dhoni is the exception that satisfies the rule for he’s singular. The alpha among alphas.
One thing that has been lost in all the noise about Dhoni’s signing is the enormous risk the owners took in hedging their bets on a long-haired maverick whose route to the top was scenic in the extreme. “What you need to remember is that (almost) every other team in that auction had an icon player,” Kasi Viswanathan, the franchise CEO, had recalled in an interaction to this daily in 2020. “When we went for him, we were sure he would become an icon. He had already captained the side to the World T20 title. We were confident that he would become one of the legends.”
There was also a calculation in not going for an icon player. As they had targeted Dhoni at the auction, they didn’t want to pay a 15 per cent mark-up for an icon player. That would have meant more than $3 million out of a $5 million purse on two players. This is the sort of on-the-field calculation Dhoni has made for the last 16 years.
****
Sport is littered with stories of athletes becoming symbols of the place of their birth — Steven Gerrard and Liverpool, for instance. But an outsider freely assimilating themselves with an almost alien culture? The examples are not many. One of the best illustrations of such a phenomenon remains an outlier — Diego Maradona and Naples — but Dhoni, in his own way, has become an adopted son.
While he has not spoken often enough about Chennai, actions speak louder than words. A couple of incidents come to mind. After the franchise’s ban ended, Dhoni, not exactly known for his Public Display of Affection, uploaded a photo of himself on Instagram. He was wearing a CSK jersey with ‘THALA’ on the back. Never mind that he had featured in the previous edition’s IPL final for a different team. He was comfortable doing this for he knew Chennai wanted him and the feeling was mutual.
The 42-year-old likes to maintain a distance from the camera. He isn’t one to suggest ideas to the content team; he basically likes to do his own thing while maintaining multiple boundaries. In 2018, though, he went out of his way to ensure the side stayed true to the original ‘Whistle podu’ anthem.
The team’s comeback in 2018 was going to be a carnival. So, the creative team wanted a banger befitting the occasion. S Chockalingam, whose agency used to handle the franchise, recounts the story. “We were wondering what to do when Dhoni himself came up with the idea,” he says. “Why even change our original anthem? Retain ‘Whistle podu’.”
That’s how they even got the former India captain to appear in the shoot. Dhoni made himself available for the shoot on the condition that ‘Whistle podu’ was going to be prominent.
If you go back to the video, they start off with a nod to ‘Baasha’ and ‘Kabali’ but the sound engineer is struggling with getting the right amount of ‘mass’ into the setting. That’s when Dhoni himself tells the team to stick to ‘our song’ (perhaps an easter egg).
Sixteen years on, from the inaugural edition, it beggars belief that Dhoni is still the only cricketer to feature prominently in a team song. Enga thala Dhoni kku periya whistle adinga (whistle loudly for our leader, Dhoni).
When the masses love him like this, perhaps it’s not a surprise that ruling governments have used his name. At a function in 2021, MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, said: “You may be from Jharkhand but we the people of Tamil Nadu love you as one among us.” The CM continued: “If Tamilians are known for being hardcore (Pacha thamizhan), then Dhoni is a manja thamizhan (loosely translated as a Tamilian draped in yellow).
****
One of the fundamental truisms of fandom is that ‘it doesn’t come with a satisfaction guarantee’. Once again, Dhoni is the exception to the rule.
This much was evident when Dhoni walked out to bat in the first match of the 2023 edition. That measured, very Dhoni walk from the dressing room to the 22-yards alone was worth the substantial admission fee. The atmosphere was electric as a circular wall of yellow made the entire stadium sound like a mosh pit.
Listen to a few fans and you understand. “To me,” Harish Rajagopalan says, “Dhoni is happiness. I look at him and I get happy. I have an Insta reel folder called sport. It is essentially 95% Dhoni. “He’s my ideal leader, a personification of trusting the process, doing what you are supposed to do and making sure you have the presence of mind at that time and dealing with the consequences in a composed manner.”
This is echoed by Harini R, who has watched multiple games at the stadium. “He is an emotion,” she says. He represents a sense of collectedness. You know he thinks rationally before taking decisions. It gives a sense of security to the fans.”
Both of them agree with the theory that Dhoni, within the context of Tamil Nadu, is on par with the larger-than-life cinema superstars. “I would agree,” Harini, a co-founder of an education non-profit, observes. “In large part, it’s people reciprocating the loyalty that Dhoni has (shown). Of course, there are other factors involved. He could have changed teams but he didn’t. He embodies a lot of the personality traits of Tamil people.”
Harish, a 36-year-old product manager who has been going to Chennai games for over a decade, adds: “As far as capturing the mind of the public concerned, he’s definitely there.”
Ashwath Ram, one among scores who considers a trip to Chepauk as a religious experience, was also intimate with Dhoni as a leader. “I wouldn’t box Dhoni as an emotion nor as just another cricketer,” he says. “To me, he is an enigma. That’s what draws me towards him. There’s some sense of surreality around him and the way he approaches the game, how he speaks, carries himself, his thought process, leadership style and so on. It is in stark contrast to the leaders we have traditionally seen (loud, expressive, emotional).”
For the people of Chennai, Dhoni will be a lot of things — hope, emotion, understated, leader, joy. What, though, is undeniable is the connection they share.
Dhoni himself was mindful of this when he spoke as a film producer during the audio launch of Let’s Get Married (his maiden venture under his production house). “I believe in destiny and this film was destined to happen in Tamil,” he had said in 2023. “My Test debut happened in Chennai and my highest Test score was in this city. When it comes to cricket, a lot of things that I am proud of happened in Chennai... I feel the bond is mutual (city and me).”
****
It’s necessary to return to another Insta reel put out by the franchise to understand the adoration the masses have for Dhoni. A few weeks ago, they released a compilation of visuals from the night they won last year’s title set to Guna’s
Kanmani anbodu kadhalan...
It may have been easy for the hoi polloi to turn their backs on the city’s primary sporting team. Three stands under lock and key for the better part of their existence. A betting scandal followed by a two-year ban. A water dispute seeing them play their home games far away from home. More recently, an allegation that not many tickets were being sold to the average fan (theories of where these tickets were going ranged from wild to ludicrous). A once proud sporting cathedral was in serious danger of being run aground by the white noise.
Yet, it’s a love that endured... continues to endure thick or thin, rain or shine, basement dwellers or table-toppers.
Manithar Unarndhukolla
Ithu Manitha Kaadhal Alla
Adhaiyum Thaandi Punithaamaanathu
A love so pure it may well have been carved out of 24-carat gold.