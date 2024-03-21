It’s A Yellove Story

CHENNAI : A month ago, Chennai Super Kings turned to two familiar faces and a recent chartbuster to get the fans excited ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). CSK’s social media team called it ‘A gift for the fans’. The Instagram reel was a reenactment of a scene from Leo, the Vijay starrer. In it, a sledgehammer is used to smash the outer layer of a framed photo.

Once it breaks, it shows MS Dhoni (in the film, it is Vijay). As Dhoni’s face becomes visible, Anirudh Ravichander’s ‘he’s a freakin’ badass’ starts playing. It’s one of the most watched reels ever put out by an IPL side: at the time of writing, 45mn+ views, 3.9mn likes, 83.8k comments and 1.4mn DMs.

Nothing explains the transformation this Bihar-born, Uttarakhand-bred, Jharkhand-based player has had on the Tamil psyche than this 89-second clip. When he first wore Chennai’s now ubiquitous yellow in 2008, he was a man of promise. Sixteen years later, he’s a full-length feature film.

Loud. Massy. Pompous. Over the top. Just like how the city likes its heroes (the irony is Dhoni, inarguably, is none of those).

****

History can be a funny beast. The year 2008 seems like a long time ago. In reality, the rhythms of today were familiar back then. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was the ruling party. Vijay, Rajinikanth, and Kamal Hassan had movies. An AR Rahman song became an unofficial anthem for months on end.

But the people of Chennai may have been excused for belting out Bob Dylan’s ‘Times They Are A-Changin’. A new sporting team had taken centre stage. During the jersey launch of the new franchise, the newly acquired $1.5 million signing was the primary attractions at the Chennai Trade Centre.

As the night’s festivities approached the end, the compere handed over the mic to Dhoni. “By the end of your time here,” he had said, “you would be talking in Tamil to the fans.” Dhoni replied: “Don’t know about that, but I will try to win you trophies.” Since the wicket-keeper has always loved playing to the gallery, he added: “romba nandri (thank you).”