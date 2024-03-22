Chennai

Tamil Nadu: Six bronze idols recovered across state, 11 men arrested

They recovered three Perumal idols, one Hanuman idol with Rama and Lakshmanan on his shoulder and one metal Thiruvachi arch.
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo)
CHENNAI: The Idol Wing CID conducted recovered six bronze idols and one Thiruvachi Arch during special raids on Tuesday and Wednesday in connection with three cases. The Villupuram Idol Wing CID team searched the house of Selvakumar of Pulichapallam, in Villupuram on Wednesday.

They recovered three Perumal idols, one Hanuman idol with Rama and Lakshmanan on his shoulder and one metal Thiruvachi arch. Four accused, Bharathiraja, Nizar, Augustin and Muthu Radhakrishnan, were arrested in the case, said a press release.

Similarly, the Tirunelveli team conducted a search at Philomin Raj’s house at Vilangudi in Madurai on Tuesday and recovered a Vinayagar idol. As per preliminary enquiry, the idol was stolen from the temple in the locality. The suspects, Philomin Raj, Joseph Kennady, David of Vilangudi and Anbu Rajan of Samayanallur, were arrested and remanded.

During vehicle check at Alathur Junction in Pudukkottai district, the officers intercepted a two-wheeler on Tuesday and recovered an antique Amman idol. Three persons were arrested in this connection.

