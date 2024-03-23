Of heritage and history

CHENNAI : The characteristic white figurines dancing in Warli paintings, intricate nature motifs in intricate Kalamkari prints or the classic bronze Dancing Girl from Mohenjo-Daro — art has long been used to document life and examine history. Canvases, whether rock, paper, or temple paintings, are a portal to the past, a mark of the flourish and fall of civilisations.
Travelling across centuries, the Nayaka-Vijayanagara era art depicts community festivals, the functioning of governments, and how royalty adorned jewels or draped saris, said S Balusami. Speaking at the 10th Friends of Heritage Sites (FoHS) Day, the historian was awarded for his contributions to Tamil culture and heritage.
On Wednesday, he transported the audience from Hanu Reddy Residences to the vast sprawling landscapes of Lepakshi, Thanjavur, and the expanse of the Vijayanagara kingdom. He prompted them to think about art: “One feels fulfilled when he hears that he has lived a life, but who receives this praise? The minds that are passionate about art and tradition will feel appreciation. In this world, how many treasures are we still unaware of?”
Spotlighting the lesser-known aspects of Tamil culture, Balusami mapped how Nayaka kings in the 15th century heralded an evolution in painting styles. On the interplay between folk and literary traditions, he noted that these paintings bore the marks of diverse influences, notably from Ellora Paintings by Rashtrakutas and Jaina paintings from the northwest India. He focussed on themes encompassing puranas, itihasas, and societal narratives, reflecting the changing ethos of the era.
Trade and tradition
Just as FoHS meetings now take place in metropolitan cities of Tamil Nadu, upper-middle-class and middle-class citizens in the 17th century, Erode conducted similar gatherings. Tamil society has transformed over the years. We have diversified our interests into archeology, ecology, and trade, said V Selvakumar, head of marine archeology at the University of Thanjavur. Even today, he adds, regions bore marks of former imports and exports with West Bengal and northeastern communities still using Thoothukudi’s shell bangles.
He says that after the world war, many nations tried to control the Indian Ocean. Apart from flourishing in art and culture, ancient Tamizhagam was a crucial point in trade routes to Rome and East Africa and this led Portuguese explorer Vasco DaGama to Erode and south India. Delving into knowledge from Arakimedu and Pattanam excavation sites, the professor explained how Rome and south India traded Amphora handles, jars, and other items. “Apart from evidence of the salt trade, the Romans were interested in pepper. The Indian pepper was so spicy and became ideal for cold environments,” he said.
The Araikimedu port — a few kilometres from Puducherry — was an important trade route but over the years it has evolved into a small town, said B Ravi Kumar from Pondicherry University. Drawing from the landscapes of Sangam Literature, he explained trade routes, transport, changes in currencies, and imports.
R Pachiappan and Uthradam were present at the event and took the stage to felicitate Balusami.
Friends of Heritage Sites (fohs.in) is a social space for heritage enthusiasts who aim to conserve heritage monuments and sites in Tamil Nadu, to bring alive the state’s remarkable legacy. They identify lesser-known locations of historic importance and organise awareness programmes, over the past ten years.