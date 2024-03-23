Of heritage and history

CHENNAI : The characteristic white figurines dancing in Warli paintings, intricate nature motifs in intricate Kalamkari prints or the classic bronze Dancing Girl from Mohenjo-Daro — art has long been used to document life and examine history. Canvases, whether rock, paper, or temple paintings, are a portal to the past, a mark of the flourish and fall of civilisations.

Travelling across centuries, the Nayaka-Vijayanagara era art depicts community festivals, the functioning of governments, and how royalty adorned jewels or draped saris, said S Balusami. Speaking at the 10th Friends of Heritage Sites (FoHS) Day, the historian was awarded for his contributions to Tamil culture and heritage.

On Wednesday, he transported the audience from Hanu Reddy Residences to the vast sprawling landscapes of Lepakshi, Thanjavur, and the expanse of the Vijayanagara kingdom. He prompted them to think about art: “One feels fulfilled when he hears that he has lived a life, but who receives this praise? The minds that are passionate about art and tradition will feel appreciation. In this world, how many treasures are we still unaware of?”

Spotlighting the lesser-known aspects of Tamil culture, Balusami mapped how Nayaka kings in the 15th century heralded an evolution in painting styles. On the interplay between folk and literary traditions, he noted that these paintings bore the marks of diverse influences, notably from Ellora Paintings by Rashtrakutas and Jaina paintings from the northwest India. He focussed on themes encompassing puranas, itihasas, and societal narratives, reflecting the changing ethos of the era.