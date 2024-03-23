Poll panel’s SVEEP-ing change may help increase voter turnout in Chennai

CHENNAI: Though infamous for its low voter turnout during elections, Chennai may fare better in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, thanks to the Election Commission’s extensive outreach programmes under way. Three Lok Sabha constituencies -- Chennai North, Chennai South and Chennai Central -- come under the ambit of the Greater Chennai Corporation, which is the election authority for the district.

While the Chennai North constituency managed to maintain its voter turnout in the last two LS elections, the figures have dipped in the south and central segments. District Election Officer J Radhakrishnan said in an earlier presser that the low voter turnout is a cause of concern and steps would be taken to increase it.

Subsequently, as part of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), the election officials in Chennai identified areas with low polling percentages in each assembly constituency. “These areas will be given more focus in our outreach initiatives. More activities have been planned in Chennai South and Chennai Central constituencies,” said an official.

The officials have compiled a list of polling booths with less than 50% turnout in each assembly constituency. A total of six teams with 15 members each are involved in the voter awareness activities, including rallies, signature campaigns and selfie booths. The election officials have also planned to reach out to voters through student clubs and residents’ associations. “We are hoping to increase the voting percentage in Chennai up to par with the state average,” said a senior corporation official.

Tiruvallur district administration announces voter awareness contests

Chennai: The Tiruvallur district administration has announced a series of contests as part of its voter awareness programme. The competitions will be divided into three categories -- meme creation, short films and poster creation. District Collector and Election Officer T Prabhusankar has invited entries for the these categories. Selected entries will be rewarded and utilised for voter awareness campaigns.

Entries can be submitted at https://forms.gle/LF2gcEURGAdRkiFP7.