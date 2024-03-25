Chennai: DEO inspects election training, flags off rally to spread awareness among voters

CHENNAI: A rally to spread awareness among voters ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, was organised at Marina Beach on Sunday. Along with election officials, a huge number of persons with disabilities (PwD) also took part in the rally near the Vivekanandar House.

District Election Officer J Radhakrishnan flagged off the rally and highlighted the efforts taken ahead of the polls. “To facilitate postal ballots for PwD and people aged 85 and above, 12D forms have been issued to them at their doorsteps.

Chennai has always lagged in the case of voter turnout. Everyone should take inspiration from these people with disabilities, who have turned out for this rally in huge numbers, and cast their votes without fail,” he told media persons. A total of 55,355 12D forms have been issued and 5,030 received back till Sunday.

Responding to a query about the release of the seized money, Radhakrishnan said the process is monitored by all the departments and efforts are being taken to ensure that the money is returned at the earliest to those with valid documents. A total of Rs 5.70 crore worth of ornaments and currency notes have been seized in city so far.

The commissioner reviewed the training imparted to the election officials. All officials in 16 assembly constituencies in Chennai have received the first round of training.