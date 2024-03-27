An indulgent Iftar itinerary; Iftar boxes are the new trend

CHENNAI :

Samco

With the theme, ‘fasting by day, feasting by night,’ Samco outlets across the city bring the best of Iftar delights. Ibrahim Siraj, one of the owners of the hotel says, “This year’s Iftar box contains water, juice, dates, cut fruits, mandi, shawarma, parotta, chicken gravy, mutton samosa, haleem, BBQ chicken, gulab jamun. Nombu kanji is also included.” These delectable Iftar boxes are available from 4 pm at Samco branches in Alwarpet, Teynampet, Velachery, Anna Nagar, and Mogappair.

Dining, takeout and delivery options are available.

Price: Rs 599 (For more information, visit @hotelsamco on Instagram)

Atti Square

This Ramzan season, the city’s favourite shawarma spot – Atti Square– is bringing out a mouth-watering Iftar box. Starting with its signature shawarma, the delectable menu includes Hyderabadi haleem, dates, grilled chicken, kozhi rice, crispy chicken samosas and roll, with a choice of kubooz, rumali, mayonnaise, Mexican dip, juice and a bottle of water. “This is the second year we are providing the Iftar boxes and people are loving it. This Iftar season has already covered 70-80% of last year’s total sales in the first 14-15 days itself. This is way more than we expected.” says MD Fareedudeen, marketing and branding head. “Also, we have taken special care in cleanliness and safe packaging, so Chennai can have a peaceful iftar,” he adds.

Packed in an eye-catching yellow box, customers can directly buy this Iftar special from all 13 outlets of Atti Square for Rs 289 or can simply order through Swiggy/ Zomato for just Rs 371.

Starting price: Rs 289