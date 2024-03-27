An indulgent Iftar itinerary; Iftar boxes are the new trend

CHENNAI :
Samco
With the theme, ‘fasting by day, feasting by night,’ Samco outlets across the city bring the best of Iftar delights. Ibrahim Siraj, one of the owners of the hotel says, “This year’s Iftar box contains water, juice, dates, cut fruits, mandi, shawarma, parotta, chicken gravy, mutton samosa, haleem, BBQ chicken, gulab jamun. Nombu kanji is also included.” These delectable Iftar boxes are available from 4 pm at Samco branches in Alwarpet, Teynampet, Velachery, Anna Nagar, and Mogappair.
Dining, takeout and delivery options are available.
Price: Rs 599 (For more information, visit @hotelsamco on Instagram)
Atti Square
This Ramzan season, the city’s favourite shawarma spot – Atti Square– is bringing out a mouth-watering Iftar box. Starting with its signature shawarma, the delectable menu includes Hyderabadi haleem, dates, grilled chicken, kozhi rice, crispy chicken samosas and roll, with a choice of kubooz, rumali, mayonnaise, Mexican dip, juice and a bottle of water. “This is the second year we are providing the Iftar boxes and people are loving it. This Iftar season has already covered 70-80% of last year’s total sales in the first 14-15 days itself. This is way more than we expected.” says MD Fareedudeen, marketing and branding head. “Also, we have taken special care in cleanliness and safe packaging, so Chennai can have a peaceful iftar,” he adds.
Packed in an eye-catching yellow box, customers can directly buy this Iftar special from all 13 outlets of Atti Square for Rs 289 or can simply order through Swiggy/ Zomato for just Rs 371.
Starting price: Rs 289
Dancing Ladles
If you are in search of warm and homemade Ramzan dishes to break your fast, look no further than Dancing Ladles. With a customiseable box, this women-run small business offers nombu kanji, rich haleem, chicken or cheese pockets, rolls, kebab, complimentary dates and juice. Stuffing and dishes can be made oil-free based on customer’s requests. “I make ready-to-fry items, and they are freshly prepared. with love, care and hygiene. That’s the difference between a shop and my business. Once I get the order, I start preparing the dishes. My daughter does baking so we include some bakery items like tres leches cakes, brownies, cupcakes, or puddings. It is fully homemade and customers like the taste,” says founder Mahmooda, adding customers may pre-order boxes and reach out via WhatsApp or Instagram. Running for the past four years, this small home business began during the lockdown and has grown by word of mouth with daily catering with dishes like mandi or gravies to now, delectable Iftar boxes.
Starting price: Rs 300-Rs 350
Reach out to Dancing Ladles on 9841819996 or @dancing_ladles
Faruuzi Multicuisine Restaurant
From juicy Hyderabadi haleem, cut fruits, barbeque chicken and mini shawarma, Faruuzi Multicuisine Restaurant offers an exquisite Iftar box. During this Ramzan season, break your fast with this 13-item box, which also includes flavourful chicken mandi, water bottles, varieties of snacks, and kizhi parotta. These boxes are available at the restaurant from 4.30 pm to 7 pm. “Faruuzi provides pure haleem and mandi for two portions, the box looks pretty and we ensure that everything is up to standard,” says Tamilselvan, operational head for Faruuzi.
Price: Rs 599
Order from Swiggy and Zomato
Ramzan, the holy month of fasting, worship, and community gatherings, is often a reminder of the services that’s to be done to society. But this is also the month where our taste buds wander around at the smell of haleem or freshly fried samosas. With Iftar boxes catching up to be the trend, Mezze’s specially curated Iftar boxes offer a medley of delights with around seven to eight dishes. “We have iftar boxes for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians here,” says Kishore from the team. For the vegetarians, their box includes dishes like veg shammi kebab, maamoul, stuffed dates, veg mandi rice, veg shawarma roll, and mohabbat ki sherbat, and for the non-veg lovers, their box includes haleem and other non-veg delicacies.
For all those who don’t want to miss this opportunity to grab themselves a box, you can order it via Swiggy and Zomato.
Price: Non-Veg box- Rs 649, Veg box- Rs 499