Shreya Anand: Carving out creativity

CHENNAI: It was while studying in seventh grade that young Shreya Anand, a Kerala native based in Chennai, decided to be a chef. Despite the unceasing discouragement from her family and friends for taking up this profession, this young girl had made up her mind to pursue a career in doing what she loved the most: cooking. As a testament to proving that her decision was right, this 19-year-old secured two golds and two silvers at the Culinary Olympics 2024 held in Germany. This remarkable achievement has not only validated her career choice but has also made her the first Indian to win a gold medal at this prestigious event, which has been running for 124 years now.

Shreya has secured gold in the fruit and vegetable carving section after competing against over 500 chefs from around the world. A student of hotel management at Chennai’s Amritha Chengalpattu Campus, she remarked, “I’ve been carving for around two years now, and it was because of my college chefs that I decided to participate in this competition. It was more of their dream at that point, and under their guidance, I underwent three to four months of intensive training.” The competition featured different categories, including live and display, Shreya explained. “For the display category, I chose pumpkin as the raw material, and for the live carving section, I selected five raw materials like watermelon, radish, mango, etc.,” she shared.

While sharing her experience at the event, this young chef couldn’t contain her excitement over the phone. “Olympics is a big event, and my fellow competitors were all professional chefs. So taking part among them was a really big task for me. But despite my nervousness, I had a great experience there, and it was indeed a dream-come-true moment for me,” said Shreya. In fact, it was her precision and creativity in transforming ordinary produce into stunning works of art that made her stand out at the Olympics.

As a culinary arts student, known for her impeccable skills in intricately carving fruits and vegetables, Shreya is already setting her sights on her next culinary conquest: the World Cup slated for 2026 in Luxembourg.

With boundless talent and creativity, this young chef is poised to carve her future in the world of gastronomy, aiming to beautify produce with her masterful hands, crafting stunning designs and patterns along the way. With each slice and curve, Shreya is carving a path towards culinary excellence, destined to leave an indelible mark on the world stage!