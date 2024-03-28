Manjummel: From snowy mist to smog, and now limelight

CHENNAI: Kumbalangi, Kammattipaadam, Angamaly... these quaint yet serene locations in Kochi have enjoyed an uptick in popularity following the release of movies carrying than name — Kumbalangi Nights, Kammattipaadam, Angamaly Diaries. Now, another location has been added to this list: Manjummel, a charming village a stone’s throw away from Kochi.
Once relegated as an industrial corner of the city, Manjummel, which falls under Eloor panchayat limits, has been catapulted into the limelight following the runaway success of the Malayalam flick Manjummel Boys. Inspired by a real-life incident, the movie revolves around a group of youngsters from the region, who, whilst on a holiday in Kodaikanal, undergo a traumatic ordeal after one of them falls into a crevice.
“Manjummel was once a place that thrived on agriculture. Farming was the mainstay here, and the lush green farmlands here defined the area. Produce cultivated here was supplied to the Ernakulam market by way of boats. However, with the arrival of industries, farming started to decline as most opted for factory jobs,” says Rajesh PB, councillor of Manjummel East.
Today, a majority of the people who reside there are dependent on the factories for their livelihood. “Another reason for the farmlands remaining barren is the effluents. They have polluted our water, forcing many to abandon farming,” Rajesh adds.
Name’s origin
The name Manjummel is believed to have stemmed from the term ‘Manjumala’, which means snowy mountain. “Before people began inhabiting the area, it was all hills and forests here. During winter, one could see mist covering the hilltops. Thus the term Manjumala. Over time, the name evolved to the current Manjummel,” says P Prakash, writer and history enthusiast who’s also the president of Changampuzha Cultural Centre.
Historical context
There are also references to the region in Suka Sandesham texts written by Lakshmi Dasan Namboothiri, which date back to the 15th century. “There’s mention of a hima giri. This is believed to be Manjummel,” says Prakash. An 1897 manuscript on the ashram here too has references to the place. “The text mentions that the place is located just two and a half miles from Varapuzha and that it was an island surrounded by Aluva river on all four sides. The writing gives one a better perspective on the location’s topography,” says Prakash.
This unique form likely gave a strategic advantage to whoever held the hilltop. “Realising this, the then ruler of Travancore built a fort here to defend against Tipu Sultan’s attacks. The place where the fort is said to have been built is called Kottakunnu in Manjummel,” he adds.
Landmarks
Two of the iconic landmarks in Manjummel are the century-old Our Lady of Immaculate Conception Church and St Joseph’s Hospital, considered to be the first mission hospital in the state. The latter began operations in 1887 as a small dispensary run by Nicholas Verhoven, a brother at the Carmelite Monastery in Koonammavu.
“It is believed that the place where the hospital is located was once given to Nicholas as a gesture of gratitude by a Kerala ruler for curing his wife’s illness,” says VA Jessy, a Manjummel resident.
Another story that makes this quaint village special is that it is the birthplace of Edmund Thomas Clint.
“The child prodigy drew over 25,000 artworks in his short life span of seven years. He is hailed across the state as the prince of colours,” says Prakash.