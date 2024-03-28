Manjummel: From snowy mist to smog, and now limelight

CHENNAI: Kumbalangi, Kammattipaadam, Angamaly... these quaint yet serene locations in Kochi have enjoyed an uptick in popularity following the release of movies carrying than name — Kumbalangi Nights, Kammattipaadam, Angamaly Diaries. Now, another location has been added to this list: Manjummel, a charming village a stone’s throw away from Kochi.

Once relegated as an industrial corner of the city, Manjummel, which falls under Eloor panchayat limits, has been catapulted into the limelight following the runaway success of the Malayalam flick Manjummel Boys. Inspired by a real-life incident, the movie revolves around a group of youngsters from the region, who, whilst on a holiday in Kodaikanal, undergo a traumatic ordeal after one of them falls into a crevice.

“Manjummel was once a place that thrived on agriculture. Farming was the mainstay here, and the lush green farmlands here defined the area. Produce cultivated here was supplied to the Ernakulam market by way of boats. However, with the arrival of industries, farming started to decline as most opted for factory jobs,” says Rajesh PB, councillor of Manjummel East.

Today, a majority of the people who reside there are dependent on the factories for their livelihood. “Another reason for the farmlands remaining barren is the effluents. They have polluted our water, forcing many to abandon farming,” Rajesh adds.

Name’s origin

The name Manjummel is believed to have stemmed from the term ‘Manjumala’, which means snowy mountain. “Before people began inhabiting the area, it was all hills and forests here. During winter, one could see mist covering the hilltops. Thus the term Manjumala. Over time, the name evolved to the current Manjummel,” says P Prakash, writer and history enthusiast who’s also the president of Changampuzha Cultural Centre.