Chennai: Man nabbed for cheating 58-year-old of Rs 85 lakh

CHENNAI: The Entrusted Document Fraud (EDF) team of the Central Crime Branch has arrested a man for allegedly cheating 58-year-old Annadurai of Rs 85 lakh in the city. According to the sleuths, the suspect, Mariappan, and his wife Nagarani approached the victim and claimed that they would help him purchase the house that he was staying in as a tenant.

“Under this pretext, they took Rs 50 lakh from Annadurai and later provided him a sale deed. Along with Mariappan’s younger brother Dinesh, the couple also took another Rs 35 lakh from Annadurai promising him 2% return above investment in a mutual fund. Later, the complainant found out that the sale deed did not bear signature of the house owner,” they added. As per the order of the Commissioner of Police, a case was registered by the EDF.