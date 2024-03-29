No break from ruckus for Chennai North poll office, this time over paper scrutiny

CHENNAI: The office of Returning Officer Katta Ravi Teja witnessed high drama on Thursday with the LS poll candidates for Chennai North constituency raising charges against rival contenders and vociferously demanding that the officer reject their respective opponents’ nominations.

BJP’s candidate Paul Kanakaraj set the uproar in motion by alleging that the license of the notary advocate, who had attested the nomination paper of DMK’s Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, had expired. Before long, members of the DMK who had arrived to witness the scrutiny of nominations, began clamouring for the rejection of AIADMK candidate ‘Royapuram’ Mano’s candidature as he allegedly omitted that a ‘threat to murder’ case was pending against him, in the nomination paper.

The commotion lasted for about two hours and the returning officer temporarily kept the nominations on hold. Police personnel in large numbers were deployed to the office to ensure that the situation did not snowball into a clash.

Later, Ravi Teja announced that both DMK’s and AIADMK’s nominations were approved as the allegations raised against the candidates were not adequate to warrant rejection. Just four days ago, members of the Dravidian majors had caused a commotion in this same office arguing over who gets to file their nomination first.

Commotion over who files nomination first on Monday

Just four days ago, the members of the Dravidian majors had caused a commotion in this same office arguing over who gets to file their nomination first. Meanwhile, on Thursday, police personnel in large numbers were deployed to the Returning Officer’s office in Chennai North to ensure that the situation did not snowball into a clash