Chennai DEO’s voter awareness campaign bags ‘elite’ award

CHENNAI: The voters awareness campaign undertaken by the District Election Office in Chennai received a major boost as the signature campaign undertaken in North Chennai parliamentary constituency has been awarded for maximum pledges recorded in a 12-hour time frame.

The awards were given by the Elite World Records and Indian Records Academy. A total of 4,10,988 pledges were taken in 12 hours on Friday across the constituency. The signature and pledge campaign is part of the larger voter outreach initiatives undertaken by the election commission. The DEO is undertaking targeted campaign in areas with low voter turnout to increase polling percentage in this Lok Sabha election.

“The response for outreach campaign is very welcoming. Voters should show the same vigour in casting their votes. Chennai should reverse this trend of recording the lowest voter turnout in the state,” said J Radhakrishnan, district election officer. The DEO also inspected the training given to the officials on election duty. The officials who missed the training on March 24 were given training on Saturday at three locations in the three parliamentary constituencies.