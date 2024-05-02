A saudade for my ooru

CHENNAI: "Chillu Chillu nu ice tha paati! Seekron seekron…”
“Kudukren da, kudukren! Oru nimisham…”
I’d gleefully cup my palms high above my head as paati placed in them a tiny kinnam full of ice cubes. And then I’d go chug, chug, chug, like a steam engine, past the puja room and all the way to the balcony. Unabashedly, I’d squat on the soodu floor, tossing the ice from one kai to the other. Until all the ice had melted, embracing a tile or two — only then would I wipe the sweat off my forehead and heed thatha’s calls to come inside and play.
This was every summer morning in thatha-paati’s Chennai veedu, before I would temper-tantrum my way back to Bengaluru, just in time for school. Huff and puff! Why did Silicon Valley have to make an employee of my father? I hated leaving the soodana Chennai. Ironically, something about my porandha ooru was just so warm and fuzzy…
O Chennai, I owe to you an ode for the chinna chinna aasai-filled childhood summers you gave so many of us from across India and the globe! O my porandha ooru, let me tell everyone how I blissfully spent those simmering days with you, thatha and paati…
They lived in Anna Nagar, just a few hundred metres from St. Luke’s Church — or the “periya white church” as I’d christened it. Holding paati’s hand, I’d walk past it most evenings before assuming the esteemed role of her assistant at fruit shops, departmental stores and markets — all in the hope that I’d covet a candy or two. But into my Bakasura belly would go not just candies and ice-creams but gobsmackingly oily victims such as dosais, idlis, vadais and idiyappams from Adyar Ananda Bhavan and Murugan Idli. Some evenings, we’d go to Anna Nagar Tower park, where I would prance around like a little frog — until the sight of canoodling couples would make me squeeze my eyes shut. Warily I’d open them, only to see paati laughing. Something so lovely about grandparents laughing, iliya?
A hearth for them too
Yaanila’s grandparents, who live in Ambattur, light up like Christmas trees when she flies down to Chennai from Belgium every July and August. For the 16-year-old, Chennai is a fresh break from the rule and norm-driven European country. “Most shops in Belgium shut down at 6 pm. So I get super thrilled when I see Chennai’s vibrant streets and markets at night. You know, even in Belgian family recipes, two teaspoons of salt mean two teaspoons of salt! But in one Tamil family, someone may add more paruppu to sambar and another may add less,” she says with a chuckle.
Sambar holds a special place in Ishita Prashanth’s heart. Born in Chennai, she grew up in Delhi and Hyderabad, flying to the beachside haven during summers to meet her grandparents. “My fondest memories are cooking sambar with paati. She would gently hold my hand as I’d stir and stir…” Ishita’s voice nostalgically trails off.
Yaanila’s voice is chirpy as she praises the people of Chennai. “The city’s strong sense of community means there is always someone to help in times of crisis. In Belgium, people hardly bother. Also, I hardly meet any Indians back there. But in Chennai, the diversity is beautiful. You see people from across Tamil Nadu and India building their lives and in turn, the city is so accepting. So even if I come here only for two months, I don’t feel like an outsider. I belong.”
Pleasant turn of fate
“I belong” was the warm and fuzzy feeling that embraced me every time the Shatabdi train pulled up at MGR Chennai Central before I’d hop from the bogie and run into thatha and paati’s arms. But as I grew taller and taller, the visits became rarer and shorter, and I drifted further and further away from my porandhu ooru…the ice cubes were tossed to the back burner. The connection was lost. And when paati and thatha came to live with us in Bengaluru, I had no reason to go back…until Covid hit.
Jobs were hard to come by, so when TNIE wanted to whisk me away from campus, I willingly agreed. But there was a catch: I was to join the desk in Chennai, not Bengaluru as I had expected. Yet my headstrong self didn’t think much of it. And as I hopped off the bogie at Central, I still didn’t think much of it.
As the taxi whizzed through the same roads I had once traversed, I thought very, very much of it. And lo and behold…I melted like those ice cubes. And boom, it all came flooding back and how! The walks, the ice creams, the dosais. The memories, the laughs and most of all, the belonging. And I relived it all, even making more memories as I gluttonously chugged filter kaapis and goli sodas like there was no tomorrow.
But what really took my breath away was Marina. One Saturday, I found myself terribly stressed about life and what my future held — an existential crisis of sorts that many 20-somethings endure each passing day. But as I dragged my lethargic legs across the seashell-wedded sand towards the waters, I could feel the pain retreat. As my eyes followed each wave crashing into the next, a sudden calmness engulfed me. The sunny skies sent down little drizzles and before I knew it, a big rainbow swept across the skies. Almost as if Marina was reassuring me, “You are home.” I spent a long time by the waters that day, thinking, thinking so very much of it.
Adieu, identity wars
You see, the funny thing about living in Bengaluru as a Tamilian is that my dual identities were always at war. Who was I really? A Tamilian? A Bengalurean? I initially felt like an alien when I came back to Chennai. For many natives, I was an outsider, completely out of touch with the city scene. I’d take longer to swallow the witty Tamil proverbs they’d casually toss around. My head would nod ile-ile every time they asked me if I knew the latest Kollywood song or movie.
Shame took over me many, many times. But as months passed, I came to accept and enjoy that I was the product of two city cultures. Bengaluru sambar over Chennai sambar any day, I’d tell new friends, though deep down it was Chennai’s kaara sambar that won over my palate. RCB over CSK, I would chirp, but it was yellow I’d secretly root for. And in no time, Tamil songs flooded my Spotify playlist and Kollywood movies stole my weekends. And thanks to my innate obsession with jimikis and bangles, I would find myself in Pondy Bazaar every now and then, running my fingers across the colourful, sparkly little delights. If I had a little more kaasu in my hand on some days, a pair or two I’d merrily snag! On quieter days, Anna Centenary Library would become my refuge and solace as I’d course through page after page, blissfully unaware of the hours that passed by.
Late nights at work were sometimes followed by impromptu trips with colleagues to Kora Food Street for gastronomic adventures. On one rare morning when I did wake up early, I nudged my roommates to come with me to St. Luke’s for mass. The periya white church was even more marvellous and peaceful inside!
Chennai…a big sigh of joy and a deep curtsy to you. You connected me with my roots again. You reignited in me the same childlike curiosity I had had years before as I played with ice cubes and wandered from street to street. Your people glowed with a warmth and love that humbled me. You woke me up. You embraced me. You told me I belonged.
“Sometimes I catch myself dreaming about Chennai’s streets. I don’t know every corner of the city, but feel so comforted and calm when I think about it when I’m far away in Belgium,” Yaanila says.
Same Yaanila, same. I too have those moments where I stop and reminisce about life in my ooru. After a year of Chennai, I came back to Bengaluru with a newfound strength to embrace new opportunities in life. As I hopped into the Shatabdi bogie at MGR Central that morning, I thought…very, very much of it. Chennai had woken me up. Chennai had embraced me. Chennai had told me I belonged.
O Chennai, O Chennai…
Alas, a tragedy it is that I couldn’t stay longer and completely soak into my ooru’s glorious culture…Madras Literary Society, Santhome Church, Fort St George Museum, Mylapore Kapaleeshwarar Temple, Vadapalani Murugan Temple and so many other kovils that paati says I must visit. O Chennai, my porandha ooru…I will come back soon.
Chennai, my ode to you comes to a close just when the sweat trickling down my forehead tells me that Bengaluru is in for one soodu summer. But most of all, it is a nostalgic reminder of those warm and fuzzy days in my ooru. Aha! Should I sneak into the kitchen and play with some ice? So what if I’m not six? Roots are roots, iliya? You can take the ponnu out of Chennai but not Chennai out of the ponnu. I sign off as my brain plays Kangal Irandhal and Mundhinam on repeat. Now, excuse me while I run off to beg amma for some sooda-sooda sambar saadam…Chennai-style.