A saudade for my ooru

CHENNAI: "Chillu Chillu nu ice tha paati! Seekron seekron…”

“Kudukren da, kudukren! Oru nimisham…”

I’d gleefully cup my palms high above my head as paati placed in them a tiny kinnam full of ice cubes. And then I’d go chug, chug, chug, like a steam engine, past the puja room and all the way to the balcony. Unabashedly, I’d squat on the soodu floor, tossing the ice from one kai to the other. Until all the ice had melted, embracing a tile or two — only then would I wipe the sweat off my forehead and heed thatha’s calls to come inside and play.

This was every summer morning in thatha-paati’s Chennai veedu, before I would temper-tantrum my way back to Bengaluru, just in time for school. Huff and puff! Why did Silicon Valley have to make an employee of my father? I hated leaving the soodana Chennai. Ironically, something about my porandha ooru was just so warm and fuzzy…

O Chennai, I owe to you an ode for the chinna chinna aasai-filled childhood summers you gave so many of us from across India and the globe! O my porandha ooru, let me tell everyone how I blissfully spent those simmering days with you, thatha and paati…

They lived in Anna Nagar, just a few hundred metres from St. Luke’s Church — or the “periya white church” as I’d christened it. Holding paati’s hand, I’d walk past it most evenings before assuming the esteemed role of her assistant at fruit shops, departmental stores and markets — all in the hope that I’d covet a candy or two. But into my Bakasura belly would go not just candies and ice-creams but gobsmackingly oily victims such as dosais, idlis, vadais and idiyappams from Adyar Ananda Bhavan and Murugan Idli. Some evenings, we’d go to Anna Nagar Tower park, where I would prance around like a little frog — until the sight of canoodling couples would make me squeeze my eyes shut. Warily I’d open them, only to see paati laughing. Something so lovely about grandparents laughing, iliya?

A hearth for them too

Yaanila’s grandparents, who live in Ambattur, light up like Christmas trees when she flies down to Chennai from Belgium every July and August. For the 16-year-old, Chennai is a fresh break from the rule and norm-driven European country. “Most shops in Belgium shut down at 6 pm. So I get super thrilled when I see Chennai’s vibrant streets and markets at night. You know, even in Belgian family recipes, two teaspoons of salt mean two teaspoons of salt! But in one Tamil family, someone may add more paruppu to sambar and another may add less,” she says with a chuckle.