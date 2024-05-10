Travel agency staff in Chennai ends life over mounting debt

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old travel agency employee died by suicide on Thursday allegedly due to mounting debts. According to the Egmore police, the deceased, M Gopinath, had a debt of at least Rs 1.25 lakh which he had borrowed from friends and a mobile loan application.

Gopinath was unmarried and used to live with his parents in Pudupet. He had discontinued his studies after class 10. His parents claimed that he had repaid Rs 40,000 which he had borrowed from a loan application.

“However, demanding more interest amount, those running the application continuously harassed him. They also morphed his pictures and circulated them to his contacts. This might have instigated Gopinath to take the extreme step,” a police officer said.

The police also said the deceased posted a message on WhatsApp that read ‘Miss You Amma and Appa...’. “He also wrote about ending his life in the message.

Efforts are underway to trace his calls, and we are trying to identify the people with whom he was in touch for the past few days,” the police added.

(Assistance for those with suicidal thoughts is available on 104 and Sneha helpline 044-24640050)