Chennai schoolgirl tops exams despite studying in one-room home

CHENNAI: A student from the Nungambakkam Girls Higher Secondary School, B Sadhana, has topped the class 10 public examination among Chennai Corporation school students. Having scored 492 out of 500, with centums in science and social science, “I am extremely happy,” she told TNIE.

The 15-year-old lives in a one-room housing board tenement in Nungambakkam’s Pushpa Nagar, with her parents, sister and grandfather. Her father P Balamurugan is a data entry operator, her mother B Vijayalakshmi a homemaker and her elder sister a student at Panimalar Engineering College.

With the TV on almost all the time in her home, Sadhana said that she spent most of last year staying back at school and studying till 7 pm, under the care of the headmistress G Girija to whom she attributed her success. “Headmistress Girija allowed me to stay back and study every day. That really helped me. I would not have been able to study from my one-room house,” she said.

Her father Balamurugan repeated the same sentiment. “The headmistress herself would stay back to look after Sadhana every day till 7 pm. So I was able to let her study there without any reservations. She would come home after 7 pm and then continue studying till 11 pm,” he said.

Speaking to TNIE, headmistress Girija said, “The best thing about Sadhana is that she does not stop with studying by her own self. She makes sure all 49 other girls in her class have their doubts cleared.”

Apart from academics, Sadhana has also won prizes in Taekwondo and running competitions held by Chennai Corporation.

“I also won the speech contest held by the TN government this year and last year too,” she noted.

Sadhana expressed her aspirations of clearing NEET and becoming a doctor.