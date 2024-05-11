Field-related software knowledge is vital for students, says Anna univ V-C

CHENNAI: Anna University Vice-Chancellor R Velraj emphasised the importance of acquiring field-related software proficiency alongside regular education, while delivering the graduation day address at Sairam Engineering College and Sri Sairam Institute of Technology on Friday. He encouraged the students to learn software skills alongside their academic education to improve their employability.

A total of 1,474 engineering graduates, including 165 postgraduate students, received their degrees from Velraj at the ceremony. Additionally, he awarded ‘gold plaques’ worth Rs 15 lakh to 26 top-ranking students from SEC and 13 from SIT. Sai Prakash Leo Muthu, CEO, Sairam Group of Institutions, presided over the function in the presence of Kalaiselvi Leo Muthi, chairperson of the group. Trustees of Sapthagiri Educational Trust, heads of the institutions and its departments took part in the function.

The CEO highlighted how the outgoing batch joined the institution soon after the Covid-19 breakout. He appreciated how they adapted to the new normal in the learning process by making use of digital technologies.