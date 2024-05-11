Mindful measures for caregivers

CHENNAI: Traveling in the metro, I was reliving the events that occurred an hour ago. I had left my home upset. My eyes welled up and the heart could open floodgates anytime. The uneasiness started looming as my breathing became difficult. I was so much in fear and could not think of anything. I started hyperventilating when a co-passenger held my hand and assured me ‘everything will be alright’. Her voice was calming and her words comforting. This comfort given immediately to the person experiencing the unease is clinically termed as “psychological first aid”, says Lakshmi Sankaran, a psychiatrist and deputy director, trainee and research at the Banyan Academy of Leadership in Mental Health (BALM). A few basic principles of this aid are to provide a sense of safety, calmness, connectedness, and hope.

This Mental Health Awareness month, Lakshmi, a counsellor and a mental health practitioner for over 20 years, points out the roles a passerby can undertake when a person is having a panic/anxiety attack. “Be present with the person and calm them. Offer water while allowing the person to talk when they are ready. If the place is of danger or triggering, then take them to a safer space that’s airy and quiet; help the person breathe slowly, speak in short sentences,” she says, adding do not ask questions immediately. If you know breathing exercises, help the person with difficulty breathing, she notes.

On the other hand, when a person is clinically diagnosed with a mental illness, the primary caregiver can be a family member, a friend or a relative who can be a support person or nurse in institutions. Along with medications, the caregiver has a few responsibilities towards the diagnosed. “The caregiver’s role is important in supporting the progress and stability of the patient. Keep up with their routines — making their bed, brushing, bathing, the activities of daily living, and check if they are following one,” she shares.

In addition, they have to provide a sense of livelihood. “Family members should make sure that the patient looks forward to doing something in life,” she states, adding that this can be done through art-based activities such as drawing, painting, listening to music, exercising, and drumming. During this process, there can be signs of relapse for which the caregiver has to be alert.

The caregiver can experience “compassion fatigue which means the tiredness and low empathy caused by caring continuously,” notes Lakshmi. They can feel “a sense of isolation, quiet despair, and fear because they are dealing with the ups and downs, and sharing a roof with the patient. Also, in our society, social stigma still exists. People refrain from visiting houses that have a person with mental illness or may not include them in social and fun activities.”

Lakshmi suggests self-help groups and support circles be formed to help the caregiver. They should take some time off for themselves by indulging in planting or petting and sometimes other human contact. “Social mixing and interactions are very important because at the end, the wellness of every individual matters,” she says.

Technology can be helpful in this approach. Caregivers can meet people online, connect with media content for entertainment, or have their job meetings conducted online. “The government could bring in welfare schemes by providing financial allowances, scholarships for education, training for livelihoods, jobs, secure housing and comprehensive healthcare,” she opines.