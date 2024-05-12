Drunk man rips off cop’s uniform in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 54-year-old daily wage labourer who was caught for drunk driving near Teynampet attacked the traffic police after one of them informed the person’s wife that he was detained on Friday night.

According to sources, the policemen initially asked the man to leave his bike and walk back home. A tow vehicle was also called to take away the bike. When police realised that the man might not be able to walk home safely, one of the personnel called the person’s wife to arrange for a vehicle.

However, the accused, who was upset with the police for calling his wife, got into a heated argument with them and ripped one of the personnel’s uniform creating tension. He was overpowered and taken to the Teynampet police station. The man left with his wife after giving a statement.

Four arrested in murder case

Chennai: Four persons were arrested for a murder that took place in Koyambedu on Friday. According to police, Mohammad Adam (23) had allegedly got into an argument with his friend Gopal and assaulted him. Angered by this, Gopal and his friends stabbed Adam to death. Police arrested Pandu alias Kamlesh (23), Thirunavukara su (23), Selva (23) and Joyal Moses Immanuel (24) in this connection. The police are on the lookout for Gopal.