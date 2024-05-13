Loose gravel on Velachery road in Chennai poses crisis

CHENNAI: Scattering of loose gravel on Velachery main road near Pallikaranai as part of the work to raise its height, has left the stretch prone to accidents. On Saturday night, a man commuting via this patch injured himself after he lost control of the bike and fell onto the gravel, bruising his face and hands.

The state highways department had decided to increase the road height as a measure to prevent flooding in the area. “The substandard civic work has led to the accident on Saturday. Loose gravel makes the stretch highly risky for commuters to navigate, especially at night,” said J Sankar of S Kolathur who witnessed the accident.

“On Sunday morning, a mix of sand and gravel was laid on the patch by workers in an attempt to mitigate the accident risk,” he added. When TNIE visited the spot, the patch was filled with sand-gravel mix, but motorists said the stretch was still fraught with danger.

Raja, a staff at a petrol bunk that abuts this patch said, “Several accidents took place here in the past month due to the road’s poor condition.” Dinesh Raja, a regular user of the road, said, “It is more dangerous since bikes tend to come at a considerable speed as it is a landing stretch, right after the Pallikaranai flyover that proceeds to Velachery.”

Murugan, an official from the highway department, attributed the accidents on the road to overspeeding. “We have placed barricades and sign boards at the spot to alert commuters,” he said. However, when TNIE visited the spot, there was no legible signboard on the flyover or right after it. There are barricades at one corner after the flyover and there is a banner hung across it which won’t be visible to commuters coming from the flyover. The official has assured that the work on the road will be finished soon.