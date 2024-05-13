Tipsy woman runs car over four sleeping outside house in Chennai, Two hurt

CHENNAI: Two elderly women who were sleeping outside a house near Ashok Nagar were injured after a car, driven by a woman in an inebriated state, ran over them on Saturday night.

According to Guindy Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police, the woman took the narrow road as per the direction provided by Google Maps. The accused, Vaishali Patil (48) of Maharashtra who was staying at her relatives’ house at Kodambakkam, was arrested.

She had taken the relative’s car for a drive late Saturday night. “Around 3.30 am on Sunday, an inebriated Vaishali drove the car through a narrow street in Ashok Nagar and ran over four women who were fast asleep. Two of them were injured and taken to a hospital,” a police officer said.

The victims, who had come to their relatives’ place for a family function, received treatment and were sent home by Sunday morning. The officer said Vaishali was taken for a medical check-up when it was found that she was drunk. She was produced before the magistrate for remand but was granted bail.