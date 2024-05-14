College boy hacked over auto parking spot in Chennai, dies

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old college student, who also worked as a part-time auto driver, was hacked allegedly by three men in broad daylight near Tambaram on Sunday evening. The suspects, who surrendered at the Chitlapakkam police station on Sunday night, were initially arrested for attempt to murder, but the section was altered to IPC 302 after the victim succumbed to his injuries early Monday morning.

Police said the deceased, Udhayakumar, had differences with one of the suspects over an autorickshaw parking spot. The arrested men were identified as Naresh (24), Krishna (19) and Shantakumar (19). While Naresh was an electrician, the other two were first-year college students.

“Udhayakumar had an argument with Naresh over a parking place a few days ago. They had also threatened to kill each other during the argument. On Sunday, Udhayakumar was travelling along with a woman on a two-wheeler at Chitlapakkam, when the three men on a bike waylaid them. An argument broke out between the victim and the trio, following which the suspects hacked Udhayakumar with a knife before fleeing,” the police said. Passersby rushed Udhayakumar to a hospital. The police registered a case and later that night, the suspects surrendered at the police station.

Meanwhile, Udhayakumar succumbed to injuries on Monday. The suspects were remanded to judicial custody.