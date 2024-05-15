Ajwain: A herbal wonder

CHENNAI: Ajwain (Trachyspermum ammi) is a petite annual herb adorned with branched stems and intricately divided leaves. Its delicate white flowers bloom in compound umbels, yielding small brown fruits characterised by their aromatic essence.

Within these fruits lie the seeds, enclosed within compressed mericarps boasting distinct ridges and a textured surface.

Originating from the Middle East and spreading across the Indian subcontinent, ajwain finds its cultivation in regions such as India, Iran, Egypt, and Afghanistan.

Ajwain holds a distinguished place in the culinary world for its digestive prowess and antiseptic qualities.

Its usage spans diverse cultural practices, ranging from its application in alleviating abdominal discomfort stemming from indigestion to its role in infant care. In the southern regions of India, dry ajwain seeds undergo a meticulous process of powdering, soaking in milk, and subsequent filtration before being administered. This age-old remedy is believed to assuage colic and augment digestion and appetite in young ones.

Moreover, Ajwain also extends its utility to the domain of animal husbandry. A common fixture in digestive mixtures for large animals. Ajwain continues to permeate various facets of life, underscoring its enduring relevance and multifaceted utility.