Two cops among four arrested for cheating SI of Rs 40L in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Kumaran Nagar police booked four persons, including two police personnel, on Monday for cheating a woman cop of Rs 40 lakh under the pretext of getting her higher returns through online trading. Police said the accused had returned Rs 10 lakh out of the total Rs 50 lakh they took from the woman.

The accused have been identified as Muthulakshmi, who was sacked from police service a few months ago, her brother Soundarapandian, Krishna Prashanth, head constable (crime wing) at Thousand Lights station, and Sridhar, sub-inspector, Sevvapet station.

According to preliminary inquiry, the complainant, Kalaiselvi, a woman SI with the city police, and Muthulakshmi were once close and invested together in online trading by getting money from people who came to the police station. However, they failed to get higher returns.

A few years later, Kalaiselvi gave Muthulakshmi Rs 50 lakh for online trading, but did not get good returns or the invested money. Based on a complaint filed by Kalaiselvi’s mother at the DGP’s office, a case has been registered.