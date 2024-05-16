1,200 pets get licensed; 4000 applications binned over incomplete info

CHENNAI: Just one week after two pet dogs attacked a five-year-old girl in a corporation park, the number of people applying for pet licences in the city has skyrocketed. Until just a few days ago, a total of around 120 pet licences were issued by the corporation. However, since the incident in the park, the city corporation has issued 1,200 new licenses and is processing 2,500 more. It has also rejected over 4,000 applications that contained incomplete or incorrect information.
Though the officials are relieved that pet owners are finally taking time to register themselves and their pets, the huge number of applicants who are abandoning the process mid-way or submitting the application with incomplete information is a matter of concern. Apart from general details such as the name, age, breed, etc, of the pet, the form seeks identification marks, the colour of the pet, a vaccination certificate, a photograph of the pet and the owner, among other details.
Several pet owners that TNIE spoke to said they had doubts regarding the filling of some mandated fields. “There is some confusion as to what to enter in the dog’s ‘identification mark’ column because the colour is a separate field,” said A Senthil, a dog owner from Mogappair.
Some owners don’t have separate ARV (anti-rabies vaccination) certificates because veterinarians keep track of vaccinations through stickers pasted in the files issued by them. Responding to this concern, a senior corporation official said, “The pet owners can upload a photo of the sticker along with the vet’s signature that is also usually present in the file, to prove authenticity.”
While some vets recommend ARV booster shots once in three years, especially for older dogs, corporation officials said that while theoretically immunity may last over a year, they did not want to take any risks. “We ask pet owners to get the vaccinations done yearly and it is mandated in our license applications. Vaccinations will be provided free of cost in our centres,” said a corporation official.
Meanwhile, the civic body is planning to engage its Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBC staff) to meet pet owners at doorsteps during their regular drives to destroy mosquito breeding sites and encourage them to apply for pet licenses. This initiative is set to commence in the next ten days.
“If the pet owners have doubts when filing in the applications, they can either call 1913 and get connected to the vet assistants in their respective zones or alternatively, call 9080420884 headquarters line for clarification,” said J Kamal Hussain, veterinary officer, Chennai corporation.