1,200 pets get licensed; 4000 applications binned over incomplete info

CHENNAI: Just one week after two pet dogs attacked a five-year-old girl in a corporation park, the number of people applying for pet licences in the city has skyrocketed. Until just a few days ago, a total of around 120 pet licences were issued by the corporation. However, since the incident in the park, the city corporation has issued 1,200 new licenses and is processing 2,500 more. It has also rejected over 4,000 applications that contained incomplete or incorrect information.

Though the officials are relieved that pet owners are finally taking time to register themselves and their pets, the huge number of applicants who are abandoning the process mid-way or submitting the application with incomplete information is a matter of concern. Apart from general details such as the name, age, breed, etc, of the pet, the form seeks identification marks, the colour of the pet, a vaccination certificate, a photograph of the pet and the owner, among other details.

Several pet owners that TNIE spoke to said they had doubts regarding the filling of some mandated fields. “There is some confusion as to what to enter in the dog’s ‘identification mark’ column because the colour is a separate field,” said A Senthil, a dog owner from Mogappair.