Bail pleas of three accused in Pallikaranai caste killing case dismissed

CHENNAI: The Chengalpattu district court on Wednesday declined bail to three accused in the Pallikaranai caste killing case. The case pertains to a gang of five allegedly hacking a Dalit youth, G Praveen, to death on February 24 this year.

The youth was murdered after he married D Sharmila, who belonged to the OBC-Yadava caste. A case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was filed by the Pallikaranai police and subsequently, five men were arrested.

Noting that this was a case of ‘honour killing’, Sessions Judge M Ezhilarasi dismissed the bail petition filed by Sharmila’s brother Dinesh and two other accused -- Jothilingam and Sriram.

The Judge took into consideration the gravity and nature of the offence and the strong objection raised by public prosecutor DR Rajarajan while dismissing their pleas. Senior advocate Bhavani B Mohan argued on behalf of Praveen’s father, who is the de facto complainant in the case.

Sharmila died by suicide on April 22. Before her death, she had demanded that her parents and another elder brother also be arrested for murdering Praveen as they married against the family’s wish. A probe into Sharmila’s death is also underway.