IIT-M to host SPIC Macay from May 20

CHENNAI: IIT-Madras will host the 9th annual international edition of Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth’s (SPIC MACAY) festival from May 20 to 26.

The institute had previously hosted the convention twice -- 1996 and 2014, a statement said. Renowned artistes will perform at the event, which will witness the participation of over 1,500 students.

The convention is open to only school and college students who have registered for the event. Accommodation and food will be provided free of cost. Kamakoti, Director, IIT-Madras, said, “Culture is the spine of every country.

We are proud of the variety of cultural activities performed across our country. SPICMACAY brings all of them to our campus.” The idea of organising the convention is to create a unique ashram-like atmosphere to leave an impact on the younger generation, he said.