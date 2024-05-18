1k drug tablets seized in Chennai, 4 held

CHENNAI: Four men were arrested by the RK Nagar police for procuring drugs online and selling them in the city. The police recovered 1,110 tablets worth Rs 40,000, one knife, and a two-wheeler from them.

The arrested were identified as A Rajesh alias ‘Chinna Pambu’ Rajesh (22) of Tondiarpet, an autorickshaw driver; his brother A Ranjith alias ‘Pambu’ Ranjith (27) of Tondiarpet, also an autorickshaw driver; K Ganesh alias ‘Peace’ Ganesh (21) of Korukkupet; and R Udayakumar (21) of Red Hills.

Based on a tip-off, the police raided the house of Rajesh and recovered 140 tablets. They also seized 950 tablets from his elder brother Ranjith’s house.

The police said that the men confessed that they bought the tablets through a mobile application and sold them mostly through WhatsApp. They said 10 strips of tablets would be bought for Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,500 and would sell each strip for Rs 2,000.