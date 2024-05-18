SRM Global Hospitals in Chennai implants first-of-its-kind heart valve

CHENNAI: The medical team at SRM Global Hospitals has successfully performed a catheter-based surgery and implanted an artificial aortic valve in a 77-year-old patient, who developed severe calcified iodic stenosis, a condition characterised by the narrowing of the heart valve. The implanted valve, named Edwards SAPIEN 3 Ultra, ranks among the most advanced and safe heart valves globally. This patient is the inaugural recipient of this cutting-edge technology.

In another first, the surgery used an innovative sheath (Edwards E-Sheath) that ensured the safe delivery of the valve, preventing any damage to surrounding tissues, as it was guided through a blood vessel from the groin to the heart.

Following the minimally-invasive surgery, the patient recovered swiftly. Dr P Sathyanarayanan, president, SRM Global Hospitals, said, “We’ve employed Edwards SAPIEN 3 Ultra valve and Edwards E-Sheath technology to ensure optimal and safe treatment for a senior patient who has previously undergone surgical intervention.”

Dr TR Muralidharan, director of Institute of Cardiac Sciences, SRM Global Hospitals, who performed the surgery, said, “Considering this past surgical intervention and his old age, an open heart surgery was ruled out. Hence we chose Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation surgery.”