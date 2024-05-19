Stir after corporation damages fish shops on Chennai's Marina Loop Road

CHENNAI: Fish sellers on Marina Loop Road staged a protest on Saturday after more than 10 shops were damaged when the city corporation was clearing encroachments by hotels on the footpath on the stretch.

According to fish sellers on Loop Road, the corporation without any prior notice asked them to vacate their shops forcing them to resort to protests. “Usually, the corporation clears the encroachment by hotels on the footpath every month. We thought this was such a routine drive.

However, after clearing the encroachments, they suddenly started bulldozing the fish shops as well and threw out the fish in them. More than 10 shops and fish in them were affected. I suffered losses of more than `10,000,” said one of the affected fisherwomen.

Following this, the fishermen staged a protest that lasted for more than three hours from 11 am, urging the corporation officials to show an order to clear them from the stretch.

Subsequently, corporation officials said the fish shops were damaged by mistake and promised to provide compensation for the affected shops, following which the fishermen withdrew the protests.