K’taka woman escapes sexual assault attempt by auto driver in Chennai; accused flees

CHENNAI: The city police have launched a search for an auto rickshaw driver who allegedly tried to sexually assault a 25-year-old woman under the pretext of taking her to a hostel on Sunday morning.

According to sources, the woman from Karnataka, got off a train in the early hours and came out of the central station. Auto driver Sukumar offered to take her to her destination. When the woman told him that she wanted to rent a hostel room, he took to a facility nearby which she did not like. Then, under the pretext of taking her to another hostel, he took her to his house in Kolathur and tried to sexually assault her. However, the woman raised an alarm and ran out of the house. When people living nearby rushed to her help, Sukumar fled the spot.

Based on a complaint, a case has been registered and a search is on to nab him. Police then sent the woman to her hometown.

Inquiries revealed that Sukumar was living alone as his wife had left him following an argument.