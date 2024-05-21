Case filed against Chennai school secretary under SC/ST Act

CHENNAI: Kodungaiyur police on Sunday filed a case under the SC-ST Prevention of Atrocities Act against the secretary of a private school in the area based on a complaint from a teacher.

Police said complainant T Tamilselvi (40) was working in the school for 15 years.

In April, school secretary Benjamin Joseph told Tamilselvi that she would be laid off as there were too many teachers on the rolls. When she asked him the reasons for the decision and the mistakes she had committed in her official capacity, Joseph allegedly abused her using a caste slur.

Police said Tamilselvi claimed that she had taken up a complaint with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) in this connection. On May 10 when class 10 results were out, Tamilselvi alleged that Joseph insulted her in front of her colleagues using foul language. She preferred a complaint with the local ACP, who directed the inspector to register a case.