Eight youth held for illegal sale of drug

CHENNAI: In two separate incidents, police arrested eight youngsters involved in abuse and illegal sale of Tydol, a painkiller tablet.

Chintadripet police on Sunday evening found P Akash (18) and P Manikandan (19) crushing painkiller tablets, mixing them with water and injecting themselves the mixture. Police said the duo was already accused in other similar cases involving narcotics. They were arrested and let off on station bail.

In another case booked by MGR Nagar police station on Sunday morning, R Rajapandi (22), S Kishore (22), R Sathish (19), V Vignesh (20), M Santosh (19) and B Abhishekh (20) were arrested for allegedly selling Tydol tablets procured illegally from pharmacies. They were using a two-wheeler to sell the drug, 80 tablets of which were seized along with the bike. A total of 2.3 kg of ganja was also recovered from them, police said.