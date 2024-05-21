Thrumming beats of Africa

CHENNAI : The bustling streets of Kodambakkam will now come alive to the reverberating beats of African music — the rythms of drums.

A workshop, led by Thilakar Rajagopal alias Cheenu, the founder of Yogathalam Community, will be held for Chennaiites, to familiarise the musical culture of Africa.

Music and African culture have always held a special place in Thilakar’s heart. He has a profound connection with the djembe, an ancient African drum, which was introduced to him in 2015 at a programme called Rainbow Gathering in Hampi, where people camped near the mountains for a month. It was then that he saw the Africans playing djembe and fell in love with the enticing sounds of the drum.

Thilakar’s passion for the instrument also reflects a deep sense of nostalgia for ancient Africa. Reminscing the experience of visiting Africa to construe the authentic sounds, he says, “Group drumming is a therapy which gives people a relief from all of their stress.” His extensive experience in conducting drum circle events for corporations and leading mental wellness programmes through drumming such as Breathe work, Sound Bark, African Drumming, and Ecstatic Dance, positions him as an expert in using rhythm as a tool for emotional and psychological well-being. His ultimate aim is to help participants reconnect with their inner child, fostering a sense of joy and spontaneity. He says, “When you are drumming, you are in the present moment. You won’t think about the past nor the future.”

African drumming has historically been a powerful means of communication. Different rhythms were used by African communities to convey messages over long distances. Till now, it is being practised in the villages of Africa. Wives would beat the drums indicating that the food is ready for their husbands who are working hard in the jungle. Djembe, the centrepiece of this tradition, is crafted with great reverence.