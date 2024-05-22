One more woman held for forcing girls into prostitution in Chennai; probe on to nab others

CHENNAI: In the case of schoolgirls being forced into prostitution, the police are yet to arrest a woman who is also one of the accused. Her husband was arrested on Saturday. An inquiry is under way to trace the other people involved in the racket.

According to an anti-vice squad (AVS) police source, J Surya, wife of one of the arrested accused K Ramachandran (70), had absconded during the raid. “We are analysing phone records of the arrested people to trace the others involved and those who were acting as agents,” source told TNIE.

On Saturday, based on a tip-off, AVS police raided a lodge in Valasaravakkam and rescued two girls aged 18 and 17. The other arrested were identified as K Nadhiya (37), V Sumathi (43), Maya Oli (29), J Jayashree (43), S Ashok Kumar (31) and R Ramachandhiran (70). Inquiries revealed that Nadhiya had got acquainted with the girls through her daughter who went to tuition, a child helpline officer said. There could be other girls who were also forced into prostitution, the officer added.

“The two girls have been placed in a government observation home as there could be threats to them if they were sent to their homes. The 18-year-old girl has completed her class 12 and is to be admitted to a college,” the officer added.

Inquiry revealed that the two girls were sent to Hyderabad and Coimbatore to meet clients for Rs 25,000.

They were told to lie to their parents about the visit. When the girls tried to resist, they were threatened that their time with the clients had been recorded and would be shown to their parents.