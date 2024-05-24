Sewage & rainwater flood Tiruneermalai roads in Chennai

CHENNAI: For the residents of Tiruneermalai’s Ranga Nagar, rain is nothing short of a nightmare. Every time it pours, they get into a high alert as rainwater mixed with the polluted water from Naatu Canal leads to flooding in this low-lying area. The canal’s sidewalls that is only up to the road level is to blame.

Because of garbage and sewage dumping, the capacity of the canal meant to take surplus water from Tiruneermalai Eri to Adyar river has reduced over the years and it overflows after a rain. Adding to the misery, residents allege that nearby leather factories let out their waste into the canal.

Water mixed with sewage and garbage enters the houses at Ranga Nagar, Saraswathipuram Extension 4th Street and Subbaraya Nagar, affecting 5-0 households.

“This has also led to the contamination of groundwater, with the total dissolved solids (TDS) value at a non-consumable 1,600-1,800 range. We rely on canned water for drinking and cooking,” said B Saravanan, a resident who has flagged this issue multiple times to the public works department, chief minister’s cell, and has even written to the prime minister, but to no avail.

The residents had conducted a road roko to highlight the issue in the aftermath of cyclone Michaung. “Our streets had hip-level polluted water then. We had to spend lakhs to repair our vehicles that got submerged,” said Buela Samuel, another resident.

She recalled that the water had reached up to the first floor of their houses in the 2015 floods. U Iswaryalakshmi, a resident, said, “Everyone had to spend from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 20 lakh to repair or replace home appliances. “The health issues we got by living in houses that were flooded with polluted water is another story,” said K Sentamizhselvi, another resident.

Residents demand the authorities to raise the height of the canal’s sidewalls, desilt it, and put cement flooring to prevent further groundwater contamination. They also want the canal to be covered, as the open water body prevents connectivity to certain streets.

A water resources official said, “There is a proposal to construct a retaining wall for the canal under the Chennai River Restoration Trust scheme. We are waiting for the funds. We will also desilt it before every monsoon.” He also pointed out that some residents have built houses too close to the canal, flouting the rule of leaving a three-feet buffer.