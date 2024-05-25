Tablets ‘pain-point’ for Chennai cops cracking down on drugs

CHENNAI: Police’s crackdown on drugs in the city is not limited to ganja, cocaine and meth; it also includes illegally procured opioid painkiller tablets and sedatives which seem to be the popular choice among adolescent boys and youth belonging to the low-income groups.

A conservative estimate showed that the city police, on an average, might be seizing at least 5,000 tablets like Nitrazepam and Tapentadol every month. An official statement by the Chennai City Police on May 21 said around 6,000 pain killer tablets were seized in the preceding week. Police arrested 21 people in the 19-21 age group in the last seven days and recovered 4,500 pills, some of them in bulk.

According to police, the pills are crushed and injected. The prick gives a hallucinatory effect or a high for 4-12 hours. Each tablet costs between Rs 30 and Rs 300, which is cheaper than other drugs, and this keeps it within the reach of even schoolkids. The socio-economic milieu of consumers plays a big role in getting addicted to the drug. Most of the youth are introduced to drugs during adolescence when there is a curiosity to try out new things, a senior police official said. There is also evidence of daily wage earners using such tablets, he added.

Those selling such painkiller tablets make a huge profit as the pills are sold 10 times higher than cost price. Contrary to perceptions, investigations have found that these pills are procured in bulk from Mumbai, other parts of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh or Karnataka and brought to Tamil Nadu by train.

“These tablets are not easily available at pharmacies in Chennai and are not sold over the counter without a prescription,” said M R Sibi Chakravarthi, Joint Commissioner of Police, Chennai City Police, South Zone. Arrests have been made from Dadar in Mumbai and Hyderabad for selling these tablets to people from Tamil Nadu who had gone there to procure them, he added.

Though drug abuse may itself not induce crime, police said addicted youngsters would be willing to go to any extreme to procure the contraband. This is mainly because the user suffers severe headaches when the effect of the drug wears off and feels and the urge to take another tablet.

“On injecting the drug, they might not have inhibitions or fear, and this leads them to commit petty or violent crimes,” said M Srinivasan, professor, Department of Criminology, University of Madras.