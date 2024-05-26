Chennai police nab Erode couple in government job scam

CHENNAI: Chennai police on Saturday arrested an Erode-based married couple on charges of running a job scam in the city. Elephant gate police in north Chennai said K Dinesh Kumar (26) had recently filed a complaint that he paid `9 lakh to J Mohan to get a government job for his fiancé.

Mohan allegedly gave an appointment order to Dinesh which on verification was found to be fake, following which the latter filed a police complaint. Police arrested Mohan and his wife M Kousalya from Erode based on the complaint. A search at their house led to the recovery of 34 fake appointment orders, Rs 1.47 lakh in cash, a laptop, nine cell phones, 48 fake government stamps, fake identity cards, and other items.

Police said the couple had cheated many people by collecting money and promising government jobs like clerks, office assistants, etc. Cops are also on the lookout for other accused in the case. The couple was remanded to judicial custody.